In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, the idea of escaping to a serene, nature-filled retreat becomes a dream to cherish. If you live in or near Vizag, you’re in luck! From the lush greenery of Araku Valley to the calming banks of the Saradha River, these farm stays near the city promise unique, authentic, organic living experiences. Here’s a look at three idyllic farm retreats near Visakhapatnam that are perfect for your next getaway.

1. Wabi Sabi Farm Retreat

Location: Borrayavalasa, Visakhapatnam

Leave the city’s chaos behind and immerse yourself in Wabi Sabi Farm Retreat, a nature-inspired resort designed to help you reconnect with nature, your loved ones, and most importantly, yourself. From home-cooked meals to lush natural landscapes and more, this retreat is as blissful as can be, making it one of the best farm stays near Visakhapatnam.

Accommodation & Amenities:

The retreat offers various accommodations to suit families of all sizes. Choose from lakeside cottages, hill-view cottages, or farm villas. Amenities include yoga sessions, hiking trails, a swimming pool, and a fitness center.

Experiences to Indulge In:

Enjoy farm walks, vegetable picking, bonfires, and both short and long treks. It’s an experience that brings you closer to nature while rejuvenating your soul.

More Information:

Visit www.wabisabifarmretreat.com for bookings and details.

2. Mandala Farms Eco Resort

Location: Araku Valley

Locaated in the picturesque Araku Valley, Mandala Farms Eco Resort redefines eco-luxury with a perfect mix of sustainability and modern comforts.

Accommodation & Amenities:

Stay in valley-view cottages built using locally sourced materials and traditional craftsmanship. These cottages offer breathtaking views of Araku.

Authentic Farm Experiences:

With a 25-acre organic farm, Mandala Farms provides hands-on experiences in sustainable living. Participate in guided farm tours, workshops on organic farming and composting, and daily farm activities.

Exclusive Activities:

Treat yourself to unique experiences like campfires, coffee brewing sessions, and guided trekking adventures. The in-house café serves farm-to-table dishes, offering locally sourced meals in a sustainable dining space with panoramic valley views.

More Information:

Located on the Araku-Visakhapatnam Road, visit www.mandalafarmsarakuvalley.com or check out their Instagram for updates.

3. Sri Tulasi Eco Resort

Location: Mamidipalli

If riverside serenity is what you’re after, Sri Tulasi Eco Resort, located 55 km from Vizag, is your go-to destination. This private riverside farm stay is built along the Saradha River, perfectly balances nature and luxury.

Accommodation & Activities:

The resort boasts three luxury wooden houses with stunning river views, ideal for families of various sizes. Activities include river kayaking, badminton, table tennis, and cricket, ensuring entertainment for all age groups.

Authentic Andhra Cuisine:

Savour the flavours of Andhra Pradesh with homemade rice, curries, and more, available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.

More Information:

For bookings, contact 9963433337 or 6302999183. Stay updated through their Instagram page.

Whether it’s the therapeutic charm of Wabi Sabi Farm Retreat, the eco-conscious luxury of Mandala Farms, or the riverside allure of Sri Tulasi Eco Resort, these farm stays near Visakhapatnam promise an unforgettable escape into nature. Each offers a unique experience, allowing you to rejuvenate, reconnect, and recharge.

