A tense situation prevailed for a while at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on the morning of 28 September as the management reportedly cancelled the gate passes of over 4,000 contract workers. However, the agitating workers were allowed inside the plant when they staged a protest at the gate. The management has reportedly confirmed the pruning of the workers stating that the plant is likely to be merged with SAIL.

However, trade unions demanded that an announcement be made by the Union Minister for Steel if there was any plan for the merger of the Pant with SAIL. Terming the merger talk a false campaign, trade union leaders are of the view that the Centre is firm on the closure of the plant, and that the cancellation of gate passes of some contract workers is a part of its plan.

There is also a proposal to send as many as 500 employees on deputation to Nagarnar plant being run by NMDC in Chhattisgarh. As a part of it, some 100 executives will be selected in the first phase. The selection will be done through walk-in interview.

Merger move

It is learnt that the Centre is seriously considering the proposal to merge the crisis-ridden Visakhapatnam Steel Plant with SAIL for survival of the steel giant.

The plant is in deep crisis following closure of two blast furnaces out of three. Various organisations and trade unions have been mounting pressure on the alliance government in the State to discuss the issue with the Centre.

On the merger with SAIL, Minister of State for Steel Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma has said some technical issues are hindering the process. “However, we are trying for a solution to save the plant,” said the Minister.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu