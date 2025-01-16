Vizag has it all—stunning beaches, green parks, unique restaurants, and a great standup comedy scene! It’s true, many renowned stand-up comedians have added this coastal city to their itineraries over time, and we’re at a point where shows happen here regularly, and this coming weekend is no exception. Gather your friends and make plans for a funny Sunday in Visakhapatnam by attending these stand-up comedy shows to unwind from the weekday pressure!

One of the city’s favorite comedy show organizers, The Grin Club is kickstarting this New Year stand-up shows by Vikas Kush Sharma and the Bollywood star Sundeep Sharma, who are performing their first-ever shows in Vizag.

Halki Halki Fati? by Vikas Sharma

Vikas Sharma is a crowd-pleaser, with his impromptu comedic timing and unique ability to convert awkward situations into tear-jerking funny moments. His crowd work is loved by people on the internet. With 263K Instagram followers, 298K subscribers, and over 190 videos on YouTube, Vikas has established himself in the industry as a renowned comedian.

His show Halki Halki Fati? is scheduled for 19th January from 6:00 pm onwards at Hotel Ocean Vista Bay. Don’t miss a chance to book your ticket and experience Vikas’s witty humor.

Arey Kahan by Sundeep Sharma

Sundeep Sharma is a Mumbai-based comedian with over one million subscribers to his YouTube channel and 342k followers on his Instagram handle. He is also an International Cannes Lions Award-winning writer and voice-over artist who has worked for many renowned characters in television shows and radio shows. Sundeep is also a part of the entertainment industry as a voice actor and scriptwriter.

His comedy shows are curated with bits that highlight minuscule everyday moments, making them relatable for the audience. People refer to him as Brahman Bro, as one of his viral videos highlighted the societal culture and life of a Brahmin in a hilarious light.

His new show, Arey Kahan, depicts his struggle to be single with his two dogs, the occasional trouble he faces with house help, and his life in Delhi. The show will contain comical moments that everyone can relate to.

Catch Sundeep’s show on 19th January from 8:00 pm at Hotel Ocean Vista Bay, with the tickets available on BookMyShow.

The Grin Club is based in Vijayawada and is dedicated to bringing top-tier comedy to the southern region of India. They organize regular shows in Vizag, Vijayawada, Chennai, and Hyderabad. They have also produced shows with the biggest names in the industry, including Rajasekhar Mamidanna, Zakir Khan, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Harsh Gujral, Ravi Gupta, etc. The club often organizes regular open mics, encouraging and providing a platform for new talents to flourish. The Grin Club is starting strong this year, introducing Sundeep and Vikas to Vizag.

Head on to BookMyShow to secure the tickets for these stand-up comedy shows in Visakhapatnam this weekend. Be warned, they are selling out fast!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.