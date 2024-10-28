The laser show, screened on the Victory at Sea memorial on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on 27 October night highlighting the Indian Navy’s victorious battle against Pakistan in 1971, was a big draw with visitors in large numbers watching it. The Indian Naval operations during the war included the sinking of the Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi off the Visakhapatnam coast.

Speaking at the memorial after the show, GVMC chief engineer P Sivaprasada Raju said the show, designed in cooperation with the Indian Navy, attracted crowds in large numbers and gave them a thrilling experience. A contract was given for three years to run the programme, said the GVMC official.

He thanked the personnel of the Indian Navy and the police on behalf of GVMC Commissioner P Sampath Kumar for successful conduct of the programme. The GVMC official also expressed happiness over the good response from the public.

The show, which is being screened as a part of the GVMC-Smart City project, will be organised every Sunday at 7:00 pm.

Visakhapatnam Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajitha, Additional Commissioner of Police Raj Kamal and others watched the laser show at Victory at Sea memorial.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu