As the nation remains under a cloud of political unrest, here’s someone to lighten the mood. Kunal Kamra, a comedian unlike any other, will perform in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, 22 December. A political comedian by nature, Kamra’s jokes typically draw laughs while taking digs at politicians and parties.

Hailing from Mumbai, Kamra quit his job in advertising to pursue a career in stand-up comedy in 2013. He runs a highly popular political-comedy podcast called ‘Shut Up Ya Kunal’ on Youtube. He has appeared on multiple comedy shows around the country. Recently, he was seen in one of the episodes of Sapan Verma’s ‘One Mic Stand’, mentoring Dr. Shashi Tharoor, which is available on Amazon Prime Video.

While most comedians tend to steer clear of any political jokes, Kunal Kamra is known for his unabashed style of comedy that entertains the audience while highlighting important issues prevalent in the country. ‘Fresher Thoughts’ is a 2-hour set by Kunal Kamra. It may be noted that the set has been performed in places like Munich, Amsterdam, Sweden, Bahrain, and London. It is a sequel to his earlier stand-up tour called ‘Fresh Thoughts’.

The stand-up comedy scene in Vizag is rapidly growing. Renowned comedians like Kenny Sebastian, Rahul Dua, and Aakash Gupta, have recently performed in the city.

What is the show called?

Fresher Thoughts feat. Kunal Kamra

When and where is the show?

Date: 22 December 2019, starting from 7.30 pm, 2 hours duration.

Venue: VMRDA Children’s Arena, Siripuram, Visakhapatnam.

Tickets for the show are available on Bookmyshow in two categories: Gold- Rs. 799, Platinum- Rs. 999

Comments

comments