Kenny Sebastian to perform stand-up special in Visakhapatnam

The stand-up enthusiasts in Visakhapatnam can warm up their jaws, for Kenny Sebastian is coming to the city on 6 October 2019. One of the most popular names in the Indian comedy circuit, Kenny Sebastian has a worldwide appeal and his content cracks everyone, from the youth to the adults. His love for chai is well-documented and he sings his jokes rather than telling them. He has performed around the world, in cities like Singapore, Dubai and New York.

Kenny Sebastian rose to fame through his web series ‘Star Boyz’ and a sketch comedy show with Comedy Central. He later performed a 60-minute stand-up special, on Amazon Prime Video, called ‘Don’t Be That Guy’, which received great acclaim from the viewers. He has also done other shows on Amazon Prime Video like ‘Die Trying’ and ‘Sketchy Behaviour’. Recently, Kenny was a judge on both seasons of ‘Comicstaan’, which is a reality show for aspiring stand-up comedians. He is also active on YouTube where he regularly uploads his stand-up clips and runs a live vlog show called ‘Chai Time with Kenny’.

Kenny will be performing his latest stand-up special ‘The Most Interesting Person In The Room’. It showcases how his outlook on the important people in his life has changed, as he grew up.

When and where is the show?

Date: 6 October 2019

Venue: VMRDA Children’s Arena, Siripuram, Visakhapatnam.

Timing: 7 pm to 8:30 pm

Tickets can be availed at Insider and the cost starts from Rs. 499.

For more info, you can visit Kenny Sebastian’s website.