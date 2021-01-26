Telugu actor Ravi Teja celebrates his 53rd birthday today and the fans have an added reason to cheer about. Marking the occasion, the makers of Khiladi, the upcoming film of Ravi Teja, have released the first look teaser on Tuesday morning.

Starring Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi as the female leads, the action thriller is being directed by Ramesh Varma Penmetsa, of Rakshasudu fame. Khiladi is being produced by Satyanarayana Koneru and Ramesh Varma Penmetsa under the banner of A Studios while Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music.

Watch the teaser of Khiladi here:

It may be noted that a few key scenes of Khiladi have recently been shot in Visakhapatnam.

Ravi Teja recently struck gold with his mass entertainer Krack. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film was released earlier this month and has emerged as one of the biggest hits of the actor’s career.