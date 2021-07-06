In a major Cabinet reshuffle, the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, has announced the appointment of new Governors for 8 states in the country. Kambhampati Hari Babu, a former Member of Parliament elected from Visakhapatnam, has been appointed as the new Governor of Mizoram. He will be succeeding PS Sreedharan Pillai (who has now been appointed as the Governor of Goa) as the new Governor of the north-eastern state.

The Story of Kambhampati Hari Babu

Mr. Hari Babu was born in Prakasam District in 1953. For his higher education, he moved to Visakhapatnam where he pursued a B.Tech degree at Andhra University (AU). He later continued at AU for his Masters and his Ph.D. degrees respectively. Mr. Hari Babu’s bond with AU didn’t end there. He went on to work at the university, in a teaching capacity, and later took voluntary retirement in order to enter politics.

Kambhampati Hari Babu took part in the Jai Andhra Movement, as a student leader, along with the current Vice-President of India, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu. He also served as the Secretary of the Students Union, at the Andhra University College of Engineering, for the term 1972-73. During 1974-75, he was a part of the Sampoorna Kranthi Movement led by Jayaprakash Narayan. He was even arrested during the Emergency and was sent to Visakhapatnam Central Jail. Later, he served as the Executive Member of the Janata Party in AP in 1977 and Vice President of AP Janata Yuva Morcha in 1978.

When the Janata Party was dissolved, Mr. Hari Babu joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and served as a member of the Executive Committee and as General Secretary for AP between 1993-2003. He was elected as MLA from Visakhapatnam in 2004. In the 2014 General Elections, he was appointed as the State President of BJP.

Political Agendas

The former MP has always put focus on health, education, drinking water and skill development. He has also asked for transparency in the usage of the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds used by the MPs.

The list of newly appointed Governors for the eight respective states is as follows: