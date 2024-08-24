The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and Kia India have announced multiple job recruitment drives in Visakhapatnam, aimed at providing employment opportunities across various sectors.

APSSDC and Tech Mahindra

APSSDC, in collaboration with Tech Mahindra, is conducting an “Industry Customized Skill Training & Placement Program” in Visakhapatnam. Under this initiative, they are looking for applicants for the role of Process Associate (Voice/Non-Voice).

Key Details:

Job Role: Process Associate (Voice/Non-Voice)

Process Associate (Voice/Non-Voice) Qualifications Required: Any Degree, B Tech, or PG

Any Degree, B Tech, or PG Age Limit: 18 to 35 years

18 to 35 years Number of Vacancies: 100

100 Salary Range: Rs 1,67,000/- to Rs.1,75,000/- per annum

Rs 1,67,000/- to Rs.1,75,000/- per annum Training Period: 15 days

15 days Job Location: Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam Working Conditions: Rotational shifts and rotational week off (6 days working)

Rotational shifts and rotational week off (6 days working) Benefits: One-way cab facility will be provided between 6:00 am to 8:00 pm up to 25 km

Candidates are required to bring an updated resume, two passport-size photos, Xerox copies of educational certificates, Aadhar, and bank account details.

Those interested can register for the recruitment drive at https://forms.gle/r4NcTag7MnrQkCLp6. The registration deadline is 26 August 2024, and the interview will be held on 27 August at 9:30 am. The interview venue is Skill Hub, Government Polytechnic College, Visakhapatnam

For Registration and further details:, contact: 92925 53352

Kia India

Kia India is also organizing a walk-in recruitment drive on 24 and 25 August 2024 at GITAM University, Visakhapatnam. The company is hiring for multiple positions at their plant in Penukonda, Sri Sathya Sai District.

Available Positions at Kia India:

1. Administration – Expat Management:

Years of Experience: 10-15

Educational Qualification: Master’s degree

Roles and Responsibilities: Expat Welfare and Facilities implementation. Proficiency in Korean language is preferred.

2. Human Resources – TA & Time Office

Years of of Experience – 4-7

Educational Qualification: PG in HR/IR

Roles and Responsibilities: Talent Acquisition, HRBP activities, Time Office, Employee Engagement.

3. Employee Relations

Years of of Experience: 5-10

Educational Qualification: PG in HR/IR

Roles and Responsibilities: Statutory Compliance, Grievance, ER Activities, etc.

4. Public Relations

Years of of Experience: 5-10

Educational Qualification: UG/PG

Roles and Responsibilities: Public and Government Relations, Media Management, Communication Internal/External, Content Writing, Event Management, etc.

5. Training & Development

Years of Experience: 5-8

Educational Qualification: MBA

Roles and Responsibilities: Design and develop training programs in line with organisation needs, evaluate training effectiveness and monitor e-learning.

6. Costing – Budget Management

Years of of Experience – 1-3

Educational Qualification: CMA

Roles and Responsibilities: Budget and Investment Management, ABP expenses, Overheads and Forecasting, and Expenses Analysis. Strong in advanced Excel and SAP.

7. Costing – Accounts Payables

Years of of Experience – 4-9

Educational Qualification: MBA Finance

Roles and Responsibilities: Accounts payable process in Manufacturing Industry and retro settlements. Strong in advanced Excel and SAP.

8. Facility – Energy Management

Years of of Experience: 10-15

Educational Qualification: BE/B Tech

Roles and Responsibilities: Energy management in the Auto/Manufacturing industry, with certification as an Energy Auditor/Manager from the [BEE] Bureau of Energy Efficiency.

9. Part Quality Control

Years of Experience: 3-7

Educational Qualification: BE/B Tech

Roles and Responsibilities: Experience in the quality control of electrical and mechanical parts in the automotive industry, with strong knowledge of QC tools.

10. Vehicle Assembly – Engineering

Years of Experience: 4-10

Educational Qualification: BE/B Tech

Roles and Responsibilities: New launch and project program, facility planning and transformation of manufacturing and process engineering activities.

11. Maintenance – Vehicle/Engine

Years of Experience: 5-10

Educational Qualification: Only Diploma

Roles and Responsibilities: Strong knowledge of Electrical/Mechanical maintenance activities.

Instructions for Candidates:

Candidates must bring three sets of resumes, the last three months’ pay slips, and the latest increment letter.

Only eligible candidates with a minimum of one year of service in their current company will be considered.

Work Location for Selected Candidates:

Kia India, Penukonda, Sri Sathya Sai District, Andhra Pradesh.

Job seekers in Visakhapatnam are encouraged to participate in these recruitment drives to secure positions in reputable companies.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.