On August 21, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the Home Department to speed up the establishment of key law enforcement infrastructure in the state. As part of his directions, Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the importance of mobilizing funds from the central government to set up various infrastructure, including Greyhound facilities, the Andhra Pradesh Police Training Academy, the State Disaster Response Force Centre, and the AP Forensic Science Laboratory.

He urged the officials to start working on these projects as soon as possible. During the meeting, the Chief Minister announced that the state government would release Rs 61 crore to modernize the Police Department, underlining his commitment to enhancing law enforcement capabilities in Andhra Pradesh. Later, addressing the media, Home Minister V Anitha stated that the Chief Minister is determined to maintain law and order in the state, and has expressed his intention to oversee the investigation of significant cases personally.

While addressing CM, the Director General of Police said that in the last few years, the crime rate in the state increased by 46%, whereas crime against women, and ganja offences against children increased by 35.91%, 107.89% and 151.88% respectively.

Greyhound facilities could be set up in Visakhapatnam

In 2022, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha, that the Central government had agreed to establish a state-of-the-art Greyhound training centre in Andhra Pradesh, as mandated by Section 9 of the AP Reorganisation Act of 2014. He also mentioned that the greyhound would be located in Jagannadhapuram village, Anandapuram mandal of Visakhapatnam district.

The central government has identified 385 acres of land for the training centre. Originally sanctioned with a budget of Rs 219.16 crores. In 2018, Rs 9.08 crores were released to the state government for the project. However, the project faced delays due to the state government’s inability to secure encumbrance-free land.

