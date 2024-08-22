Visakhapatnam District Collector Harendhira Prasad has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore for each family of the victims who lost their lives in the explosion at Escientia Advanced Science Pvt Ltd in Atchutapuram SEZ, Anakapalle.

#AchyutapuramPharmaBlast—-#Visakhapatnam District Collector Harendhira Prasad, announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to each family of the victims who lost their lives in a blast at Escientia Advanced Science Pvt Ltd, in #Atchutapuram. 17 people were killed and 33 injured… pic.twitter.com/j3YJeWcwDh — NewsMeter (@NewsMeter_In) August 22, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced an ex-gratia from the PMNRF of Rs 2 lakh to the family of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the fire accident at the chemical factory in the Atchutapuram SEZ, Anakapalle district, has risen to 18, with 60 others severely injured and receiving treatment at various hospitals. The tragic incident occurred on August 21 when a reactor at the plant exploded.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu visited the victims at Medicover Hospital in Visakhapatnam, where he consoled the injured and assured them of his support. He also spoke with the doctors to ensure that the best possible medical care was being provided.

The Chief Minister will also visit the accident site in Atchutapuram to oversee the situation personally.

Andhra CM @ncbn visited the victims of the Achutapuram SEZ accident. He consoled the injured who are receiving treatment at Visakhapatnam's Medicover Hospital. He inquired about the details of the accident from them. He assured them to be brave and promised to stand by them.… pic.twitter.com/gOSkFLvMgA — SNV Sudhir (@sudhirjourno) August 22, 2024

The explosion’s impact was so severe that some workers’ bodies were beyond recognition, while others were trapped under the debris after the first floor collapsed. At the time of the accident, over 380 workers were on duty.

The deceased of the Atchutapuram SEZ reactor explosion have been identified as N Ramireddy from Visakhapatnam, Prasanta Hamsa from Ponduru, M Narayana Rao from Vizianagaram, K Ganesh Kumar from Bikkavolu, Harika from Kakinada, P Rajasekhar from Srikakulam, M Satish from Mamidi Kuduru, M Nagababu from Samarlakota, B Nageswara Ramachandra Rao from Visakhapatnam, V Sanyasi Naidu from Rambilli, Y Chinnarao from Dibbapalem, J Parthasarathi from Parvathipuram, P Durgaprasad from Dibbapalem, B Ananda Rao from Pusapatirega, M Surendra from Khammam, P Venkata Sai from Anakapalle, and J Chiranjeevi from S Rayavaram.

