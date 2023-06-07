On Friday, 9 June 2023, a job recruitment drive to fill vacancies in over 300 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag, such as Adani Foundation, Sriram Chit Funds, and others, will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.
Here are the details of the upcoming job recruitment drive in Vizag.
Trust Services
Name of the role: Electrician
Educational qualifications: ITI/Diploma Electrical
Number of vacancies: 15
Age: 18-40
Salary offered: 10,000/-
Sriram Chit Funds Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: Call Assistant/ Marketing Assistant/ Telecaller
Educational qualifications: Inter /Degree
Number of vacancies: 25
Age: 20-35
Salary offered: 15,552+Bonus 2,500
Saran Motors
Name of the role: Automobile Technician, Customer Resource Executive, Sales Executive
Educational qualifications: 10th class/ Inter/ Any degree
Number of vacancies: 5
Age: 18-35
Salary offered: 10,000/- + Incentives
G4 Security Services
Name of the role: Security Guards
Educational qualifications: Tenth pass/fail
Number of vacancies: 30
Age: 22-40
Salary offered: 14,600/- to 18,700/-
Pablo Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: Loading and Unloading Supervisor/ Operators
Educational qualifications: Any Degree/ ITI
Number of vacancies: 10
Age: 25-35
Salary offered: 12,000/-
Also read: Visakhapatnam takes steps for turtle-friendly beaches, forest & coastal protection
Daspalla Hotels Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: Hostess/ Front Office Associates/ Marketing
Educational qualifications: Any Degree
Number of vacancies: 6
Age: 25-35
Salary offered: 15,000/- to 25,000/-
SBI Cards
Name of the role: Branch relation manager/ Tele Caller/ Team leader
Educational qualifications: Any Degree
Number of vacancies: 30
Age: 21-45
Salary offered: 12,500/- to 20,833/-
Online Grocery Company
Name of the role: Picker/Packer/Loader
Educational qualifications: SSC
Number of vacancies: 20
Age: 18-30
Salary offered: 14000/- + EPF
Adani Foundation
Name of the role: IT&C Trainer
Educational qualifications: Degree with computers background
Number of vacancies: 100
Age: 18-30
Salary offered: 15,000/- to 18,000/-
Apollo Pharmacy
a) Name of the role: Pharmacist
Educational qualifications: Pharmacy with PCI Certificate
Number of vacancies: 10
Age: 18-30
Salary offered: 14,000/- to 20,000/-
b) Name of the role: Retail trainee associate
Educational qualifications: Any Degree
Number of vacancies: 50
Age: 18-30
Salary offered: 10,094/- + incentives
Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job recruitment drive in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 9 June 2023 with their certificates.
Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.
Discussion about this post