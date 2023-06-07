On Friday, 9 June 2023, a job recruitment drive to fill vacancies in over 300 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag, such as Adani Foundation, Sriram Chit Funds, and others, will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

Here are the details of the upcoming job recruitment drive in Vizag.

Trust Services

Name of the role: Electrician

Educational qualifications: ITI/Diploma Electrical

Number of vacancies: 15

Age: 18-40

Salary offered: 10,000/-

Sriram Chit Funds Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Call Assistant/ Marketing Assistant/ Telecaller

Educational qualifications: Inter /Degree

Number of vacancies: 25

Age: 20-35

Salary offered: 15,552+Bonus 2,500

Saran Motors

Name of the role: Automobile Technician, Customer Resource Executive, Sales Executive

Educational qualifications: 10th class/ Inter/ Any degree

Number of vacancies: 5

Age: 18-35

Salary offered: 10,000/- + Incentives

G4 Security Services

Name of the role: Security Guards

Educational qualifications: Tenth pass/fail

Number of vacancies: 30

Age: 22-40

Salary offered: 14,600/- to 18,700/-

Pablo Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Loading and Unloading Supervisor/ Operators

Educational qualifications: Any Degree/ ITI

Number of vacancies: 10

Age: 25-35

Salary offered: 12,000/-

Daspalla Hotels Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Hostess/ Front Office Associates/ Marketing

Educational qualifications: Any Degree

Number of vacancies: 6

Age: 25-35

Salary offered: 15,000/- to 25,000/-

SBI Cards

Name of the role: Branch relation manager/ Tele Caller/ Team leader

Educational qualifications: Any Degree

Number of vacancies: 30

Age: 21-45

Salary offered: 12,500/- to 20,833/-

Online Grocery Company

Name of the role: Picker/Packer/Loader

Educational qualifications: SSC

Number of vacancies: 20

Age: 18-30

Salary offered: 14000/- + EPF

Adani Foundation

Name of the role: IT&C Trainer

Educational qualifications: Degree with computers background

Number of vacancies: 100

Age: 18-30

Salary offered: 15,000/- to 18,000/-

Apollo Pharmacy

a) Name of the role: Pharmacist

Educational qualifications: Pharmacy with PCI Certificate

Number of vacancies: 10

Age: 18-30

Salary offered: 14,000/- to 20,000/-

b) Name of the role: Retail trainee associate

Educational qualifications: Any Degree

Number of vacancies: 50

Age: 18-30

Salary offered: 10,094/- + incentives

Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job recruitment drive in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 9 June 2023 with their certificates.

