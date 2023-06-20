On Friday, 23 June 2023, a job recruitment drive to fill vacancies in 670 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag, such as WNS Global Services, Varun Motors, and others, will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

Here are the details of the upcoming job recruitment drive in Vizag.

WNS Global Services, Visakhapatnam

Name of the role: Process Associate

Educational qualifications: Any Degree

Age: 20-35

Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 100

CETC Solar Energy Holdings Pvt Ltd, Tirupati

Name of the role: Line Assistant, Machina Operator (production and quality)

Educational qualifications: ITI/ Diploma/ Degree

Age: 18-30

Salary offered: Rs 17,615 per month

Number of vacancies: 50

3S Business Info Services, Visakhapatnam

Name of the role: ITI recruiter

Educational qualifications: B.Tech/ PG/ Any degree

Age: 18-30

Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 25

Union Bank, Visakhapatnam

Name of the role: Branch relationship executive/ Team leads/ Tele caller

Educational qualifications: Any degree

Age: 18-40

Salary offered: Rs 18,000-25,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 60

Automotive Manufacturers Pvt Ltd, Visakhapatnam

Name of the role: Helper

Educational qualifications: 10th/ ITI Digital and Motor Mechanics

Age: 18-30

Salary offered: Rs 13,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 13

Varun Motors, Visakhapatnam

Name of the role: Automobile sales/ Services

Educational qualifications: Any degree

Age: 18-35

Salary offered: Rs 18,000-27,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 40

Axis Bank, Visakhapatnam

Name of the role: Branch relationship executive

Educational qualifications: Inter/ Any degree

Age: 18-39

Salary offered: Rs 13,000-18,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 55

Suswadeep Agro Services Pvt Ltd, Visakhapatnam

Name of the role: Branch godown in charge/ Computer operator/ Helpers

Educational qualifications: Any degree

Age: 18-35

Salary offered: Rs 18,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 52

Finfree Enterprises, Visakhapatnam

Name of the role: Tele caller (female only)

Educational qualifications: Any degree

Age: 20-30

Salary offered: Rs 10,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 15

Apollo Pharmacy, Visakhapatnam

Name of the role: Retail trainee associate/ Pharmacist

Educational qualifications: B Pharmacy/ D Pharmacy/ M Pharmacy

Age: 20-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 60

Sriram Chits, Visakhapatnam

Name of the role: Executive trainee/ Marketing Executive/ Field Executive

Educational qualifications: Any degree/ PG

Age: 20-32

Salary offered: Rs 18,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 50

MSN Laboratories, Hyderabad

Name of the role: Technical trainee

Educational qualifications: Inter MPC or BiPC/ Pharma Tech 2022 and 2023 passed out

Age: 15-20

Salary offered: Rs 11,000 per month + canteen and accommodation for first two years + free transportation

Number of vacancies: 50

YSK Info Tech, Kadapa, Kurnool, Hyderabad

Name of the role: ITI technician/ IT recruiter/ Software developer

Educational qualifications: Inter/ ITI/ Diploma/ B Tech

Age: 19-37

Salary offered: Rs 15,000-25,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 100

Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job recruitment drive in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 23 June 2023 with their certificates.

