On Friday, 23 June 2023, a job recruitment drive to fill vacancies in 670 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag, such as WNS Global Services, Varun Motors, and others, will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.
Here are the details of the upcoming job recruitment drive in Vizag.
WNS Global Services, Visakhapatnam
Name of the role: Process Associate
Educational qualifications: Any Degree
Age: 20-35
Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 100
CETC Solar Energy Holdings Pvt Ltd, Tirupati
Name of the role: Line Assistant, Machina Operator (production and quality)
Educational qualifications: ITI/ Diploma/ Degree
Age: 18-30
Salary offered: Rs 17,615 per month
Number of vacancies: 50
3S Business Info Services, Visakhapatnam
Name of the role: ITI recruiter
Educational qualifications: B.Tech/ PG/ Any degree
Age: 18-30
Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 25
Union Bank, Visakhapatnam
Name of the role: Branch relationship executive/ Team leads/ Tele caller
Educational qualifications: Any degree
Age: 18-40
Salary offered: Rs 18,000-25,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 60
Automotive Manufacturers Pvt Ltd, Visakhapatnam
Name of the role: Helper
Educational qualifications: 10th/ ITI Digital and Motor Mechanics
Age: 18-30
Salary offered: Rs 13,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 13
Varun Motors, Visakhapatnam
Name of the role: Automobile sales/ Services
Educational qualifications: Any degree
Age: 18-35
Salary offered: Rs 18,000-27,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 40
Axis Bank, Visakhapatnam
Name of the role: Branch relationship executive
Educational qualifications: Inter/ Any degree
Age: 18-39
Salary offered: Rs 13,000-18,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 55
Also read: Toy train on Kailasagiri back on track
Suswadeep Agro Services Pvt Ltd, Visakhapatnam
Name of the role: Branch godown in charge/ Computer operator/ Helpers
Educational qualifications: Any degree
Age: 18-35
Salary offered: Rs 18,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 52
Finfree Enterprises, Visakhapatnam
Name of the role: Tele caller (female only)
Educational qualifications: Any degree
Age: 20-30
Salary offered: Rs 10,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 15
Apollo Pharmacy, Visakhapatnam
Name of the role: Retail trainee associate/ Pharmacist
Educational qualifications: B Pharmacy/ D Pharmacy/ M Pharmacy
Age: 20-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 60
Sriram Chits, Visakhapatnam
Name of the role: Executive trainee/ Marketing Executive/ Field Executive
Educational qualifications: Any degree/ PG
Age: 20-32
Salary offered: Rs 18,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 50
MSN Laboratories, Hyderabad
Name of the role: Technical trainee
Educational qualifications: Inter MPC or BiPC/ Pharma Tech 2022 and 2023 passed out
Age: 15-20
Salary offered: Rs 11,000 per month + canteen and accommodation for first two years + free transportation
Number of vacancies: 50
YSK Info Tech, Kadapa, Kurnool, Hyderabad
Name of the role: ITI technician/ IT recruiter/ Software developer
Educational qualifications: Inter/ ITI/ Diploma/ B Tech
Age: 19-37
Salary offered: Rs 15,000-25,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 100
Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job recruitment drive in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 23 June 2023 with their certificates.
Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.
Discussion about this post