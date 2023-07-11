On Friday, 14 July 2023, a job recruitment drive to fill vacancies in 221 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

Here are the details of the upcoming job recruitment drive in Vizag.

Analys Lab Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Scientist A, A1, and B1

Educational qualifications: BSc/MSc Microbiology

Number of vacancies: 3

Age: 19-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 17,200 (MSc), Rs 15,000 (BSc)

Vasantha Chemical Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Chemist- Production

Educational qualifications: BSc/ Diploma (Chemical)

Number of vacancies: 4

Age: 24-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 17,000-25,000

Excel Industries Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Operator

Educational qualifications: BSc Chemistry/ Diploma Chemical

Number of vacancies: 4

Age: 25-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 19,800

Union Bank, SBI Cards

Name of the role: Branch Relationship Executive/ Team Leads/ Tele Caller

Educational qualifications: Any Degree

Number of vacancies: 60

Age: 18-40 years

Salary offered: Rs 18,000-25,000

Hi-Grow Chemical Pharma Tech Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Fitters, Welders, Operators

Educational qualifications: ITI/ Diploma

Number of vacancies: `10

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 13,000

Varun Motors

Name of the role: Sales Executive and Pitchers

Educational qualifications: Any Degree/ 10th Class

Number of vacancies: 50

Age: 20-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 18,000-27,000

Naivedya Restaurant

Name of the role: Front Office Executive, Delivery Partners, Waiters, Assistant Chef, Sales Executive

Educational qualifications: Inter/ Any Degree

Number of vacancies: 12

Age: NA

Salary offered: Minimum Salary Rs 9,000 + food and accommodation for men

The Park Hotel

Name of the role: Front Office, F&B Manager, Kitchen

Educational qualifications: Hotel Management

Number of vacancies: 6

Age: 25-40 years

Salary offered: Rs 10,000-20,000

Vaidya Infotech

Name of the role: System Network Engineer/ System Hardware Engineer

Educational qualifications: Any Degree/ Computers

Number of vacancies: 6

Age: 20-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000-15,000 (food and accommodation for men)

Vaidya Constructions

Name of the role: Sales Executive

Educational qualifications: Any Degree

Number of vacancies: 2

Age: 18-40 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000-15,000 (food and accommodation for men)

NS Solution

Name of the role: Relationship Manager/ Branch Relationship Executives/ Marketing Executives

Educational qualifications: Any Degree

Number of vacancies: 50

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 15,000-23,000

Xtechs Testing Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: NDT Trainee

Educational qualifications: ITI/Diploma Electrical

Number of vacancies: 10

Age: 21-28 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000-15,000 (food allowances)

Anagiva Bio Pharma Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Security

Educational qualifications: 10th class/ Inter

Number of vacancies: 4

Age: 18-45

Salary offered: Rs 12,000-15,000

nterested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job recruitment drive in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 14 July 2023 with their certificates.

