On Friday, 14 July 2023, a job recruitment drive to fill vacancies in 221 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.
Here are the details of the upcoming job recruitment drive in Vizag.
Analys Lab Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: Scientist A, A1, and B1
Educational qualifications: BSc/MSc Microbiology
Number of vacancies: 3
Age: 19-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 17,200 (MSc), Rs 15,000 (BSc)
Vasantha Chemical Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: Chemist- Production
Educational qualifications: BSc/ Diploma (Chemical)
Number of vacancies: 4
Age: 24-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 17,000-25,000
Excel Industries Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: Operator
Educational qualifications: BSc Chemistry/ Diploma Chemical
Number of vacancies: 4
Age: 25-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 19,800
Union Bank, SBI Cards
Name of the role: Branch Relationship Executive/ Team Leads/ Tele Caller
Educational qualifications: Any Degree
Number of vacancies: 60
Age: 18-40 years
Salary offered: Rs 18,000-25,000
Hi-Grow Chemical Pharma Tech Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: Fitters, Welders, Operators
Educational qualifications: ITI/ Diploma
Number of vacancies: `10
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 13,000
Varun Motors
Name of the role: Sales Executive and Pitchers
Educational qualifications: Any Degree/ 10th Class
Number of vacancies: 50
Age: 20-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 18,000-27,000
Naivedya Restaurant
Name of the role: Front Office Executive, Delivery Partners, Waiters, Assistant Chef, Sales Executive
Educational qualifications: Inter/ Any Degree
Number of vacancies: 12
Age: NA
Salary offered: Minimum Salary Rs 9,000 + food and accommodation for men
The Park Hotel
Name of the role: Front Office, F&B Manager, Kitchen
Educational qualifications: Hotel Management
Number of vacancies: 6
Age: 25-40 years
Salary offered: Rs 10,000-20,000
Vaidya Infotech
Name of the role: System Network Engineer/ System Hardware Engineer
Educational qualifications: Any Degree/ Computers
Number of vacancies: 6
Age: 20-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000-15,000 (food and accommodation for men)
Vaidya Constructions
Name of the role: Sales Executive
Educational qualifications: Any Degree
Number of vacancies: 2
Age: 18-40 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000-15,000 (food and accommodation for men)
NS Solution
Name of the role: Relationship Manager/ Branch Relationship Executives/ Marketing Executives
Educational qualifications: Any Degree
Number of vacancies: 50
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 15,000-23,000
Xtechs Testing Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: NDT Trainee
Educational qualifications: ITI/Diploma Electrical
Number of vacancies: 10
Age: 21-28 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000-15,000 (food allowances)
Anagiva Bio Pharma Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: Security
Educational qualifications: 10th class/ Inter
Number of vacancies: 4
Age: 18-45
Salary offered: Rs 12,000-15,000
nterested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job recruitment drive in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 14 July 2023 with their certificates.
