On Friday, 16 June 2023, a job mela to fill vacancies in 380 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag, such as SBI, Capstan, and others, will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

Here are the details of the upcoming job mela in Vizag.

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance

Name of the role: Life Planning Officer

Educational qualifications: Any degree

Age: 27-50 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000-16,000 + PF + ESI + Group Insurance

Number of vacancies: 15

Jayabheri Automotive Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Relationship Manager (Sales Executive)

Educational qualifications: Any degree/ PG

Age: 18-38 years

Salary offered: Rs 15,000-20,000

Number of vacancies: 25

Suswadeep Agro Services Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Sales Executive, Delivery Boy, Godown Incharge, Helper

Educational qualifications: 10th pass/ Any degree

Age: 18-40 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000-16,000

Number of vacancies: 40

Union Bank

Name of the role: Branch Relationship Executive

Educational qualifications: Any degree

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 15,000-18,000

Number of vacancies: 115

SBI Life Insurance

Name of the role: Branch Relationship Executive

Educational qualifications: Any degree

Age: 18-40

Salary offered: Rs 18,000-20,000

Number of vacancies: 80

Also read: Visakhapatnam reels under record-breaking maximum temperature

Teejay India Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Junior trainee

Educational qualifications: ITI/ Diploma/ BSc Chemistry

Age: 18-35

Salary offered: Rs 13,000 + canteen and transportation facilities

Number of vacancies: 15

Reliance Trends

Name of the role: Sales Executive

Educational qualifications: 10th pass/ Intermediate

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,500

Number of vacancies: 20

Capstan

Name of the role: Sales Executive, Delivery Boy, Picker and Packer

Educational qualifications: 10th and above

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: 12,000-16,000

Number of vacancies: 70

Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job mela in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 16 June 2023 with their certificates.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.