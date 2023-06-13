On Friday, 16 June 2023, a job mela to fill vacancies in 380 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag, such as SBI, Capstan, and others, will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.
Here are the details of the upcoming job mela in Vizag.
Reliance Nippon Life Insurance
Name of the role: Life Planning Officer
Educational qualifications: Any degree
Age: 27-50 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000-16,000 + PF + ESI + Group Insurance
Number of vacancies: 15
Jayabheri Automotive Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: Relationship Manager (Sales Executive)
Educational qualifications: Any degree/ PG
Age: 18-38 years
Salary offered: Rs 15,000-20,000
Number of vacancies: 25
Suswadeep Agro Services Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: Sales Executive, Delivery Boy, Godown Incharge, Helper
Educational qualifications: 10th pass/ Any degree
Age: 18-40 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000-16,000
Number of vacancies: 40
Union Bank
Name of the role: Branch Relationship Executive
Educational qualifications: Any degree
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 15,000-18,000
Number of vacancies: 115
SBI Life Insurance
Name of the role: Branch Relationship Executive
Educational qualifications: Any degree
Age: 18-40
Salary offered: Rs 18,000-20,000
Number of vacancies: 80
Teejay India Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: Junior trainee
Educational qualifications: ITI/ Diploma/ BSc Chemistry
Age: 18-35
Salary offered: Rs 13,000 + canteen and transportation facilities
Number of vacancies: 15
Reliance Trends
Name of the role: Sales Executive
Educational qualifications: 10th pass/ Intermediate
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,500
Number of vacancies: 20
Capstan
Name of the role: Sales Executive, Delivery Boy, Picker and Packer
Educational qualifications: 10th and above
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: 12,000-16,000
Number of vacancies: 70
Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job mela in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 16 June 2023 with their certificates.
