Jathi Ratnalu, which hit the screens earlier this month, has been striking gold at the box office. Starring Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Faria Abdullah among others, the film has been termed as a laugh riot, succeeding in impressing audiences across boundaries. Directed by debutant Anudeep KV, the Telugu flick is continuing its dream run in theatres. And while there has been quite some curiosity surrounding the OTT release date of Jathi Ratnalu, it appears the film might not make its way to the small screens until a few more weeks.

As per reports, the digital streaming rights of Jathi Ratnalu have been bagged by the leading OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Regarding the release date, there are speculations that Jathi Ratnalu might stream on the OTT platform from 10 April. However, there has been no official word on the same yet. While the release date hasn’t been confirmed as of now, the likelihood of the film making it to the digital platform in April seems high.

Jathi Ratnalu fetched a positive response from the audience right from the word go. The prospects further drew strength with the likes of Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun applauding the film and its cast and crew. Recently, it was reported that the film even touched the $1 million mark at the US box office. And given that the film has been on a roll, the makers even announced that its OTT release might be delayed with the theatrical run being extended.

Jathi Ratnalu Trailer: