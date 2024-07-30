In a huge boost for the Jana Sena Party (JSP), the membership drive launched by it recently is getting an overwhelming response bringing cheer to the party’s rank and file. In a note issued, the JSP has proudly announced that the number of membership of the party touched the one-million mark.

With the JSP, in a rare feat, achieving a 100 per cent strike rate by winning all the 21 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats it contested in the general elections held in May this year, many, particularly the youth, are showing interest in sporting the party ‘kanduva’. As a result, the party saw a surge in membership. Excited by the huge response, the party has extended the time for membership drive.

Floated in 2014 by actor Pawan Kalyan, who has a big fan following, to test political waters, the party had faced several challenges initially. With hardly any strength at the grassroots when it was launched, the party kept away from the battle of a ballot in 2014 and had extended support to the TDP and the BJP and contributed its might for victory of the combine.

However, its honeymoon with the TDP had ended subsequently as differences cropped up between the two leading to ‘divorce’.

The JSP, after parting ways with the TDP, decided to enter the ‘war zone’ and contested the 2019 elections alone. But, the party had faced a crushing defeat and won a single seat as voters were attracted to the ‘One chance please’ appeal made by YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy. He was given a huge mandate as his party won 151 out of 175 seats.

Pawan Kalyan lost both seats — Gajuwaka and Bheemunipatnam — he contested. The drubbing in the one-sided war made Pawan Kalyan realise that a split in the opposition vote always benefit his bete noire Jaganmohan Reddy.

Despite opposition from a section of the cadre, the actor-turned-politician resolved to sail together with the TDP and the BJP setting aside all differences. The JSP chief strained every nerve for the formation of the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance to dislodge the YSRCP government in the 2024 elections.

With the ‘anti-incumbency factor’ favouring the alliance, it stormed to power and the JSP won all the 21 seats it contested emerging a strong force in the State. The ‘khushi’ of Janasainiks has doubled when their leader was given the plum post of Deputy Chief Minister.

As the popularity graph of the Jana Sena membership zoomed upwards, and touched one-million, several leaders along with their supporters are taking the party membership seeing greener pastures in the coming days.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu