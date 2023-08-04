Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, who is on a state-wide bus tour on Varahi, which made headlines even before its launch, is set to arrive in Visakhapatnam on his ride on 10 August 2023. According to a Jana Sena corporator in the city, the actor-turned-politician will hold two public meetings and a Jana Vani meeting between 10 and 19 August.

Every meeting held at various cities as a part of the Varahi bus tour made controversial headlines for the aggressive comments by PK against the ruling party. These spicy statements triggered the YSRCP legions and leaders, who spit fire on Jana Sena leader at press meets and public meetings. The rift escalated to an extent where the CM joined the bandwagon, publicly passing sneers about Pawan’s personal and marital life.

Amid speculations of reigniting the JSP-BJP-TDP alliance, Pawan Kalyan recently met the BJP top brass in New Delhi. It is already known that the Jana Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party joined hands for the upcoming general elections in 2024. Whether this will eventually lead to an alliance with the TDP or not is among the hottest topics of discussion in the state.

On the work front, Pawan recently starred alongside his nephew in Bro, an official remake of Vinodaya Sitham, a Tamil fictional fantasy drama. A few sequences in the film further fuelled the fire for closely resembling a real-life scene involving the state’s irrigation minister, Ambati Rambabu. Routinely, this sparked lengthy debates on news channels and social media platforms, with both parties digging at each other.

Ahead of the Varahi bus tour in Visakhapatnam, it may be recalled that the last visit of Pawan Kalyan to the beach city triggered a political ruckus. The situation heated up with the city police officials restricting the Jana Senani to his accommodation, forcing him to cancel a meeting with the party followers.

