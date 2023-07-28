The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is keen on the welfare of the workers of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, according to BJP Andhra Pradesh President Daggubati Purandeswari. Purandeswari, who arrived in Visakhapatnam on Friday for the first time after taking over as the BJP state chief, said, “Whatever decision the Centre takes, it is for the welfare of the steel plant workers.”

Claiming that the Centre has been granting funds to Andhra Pradesh liberally, Purandeswari, daughter of former Chief Minister and legendary actor NT Rama Rao, alleged misuse of the funds by the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh. Taking a dig at the State Government, Purandeswari said the power tariff was increased as many as seven times, burdening the people to the tune of crores of rupees. “Atrocities on women are on the rise and the YSRCP government remains insensitive to the issue. The kidnap of the kin of the ruling party MP stands as testimony to the deteriorating law and order in the State,” she said.

About housing, the new BJP State chief claimed that the Centre sanctioned over 1.57 lakh houses for the North Andhra districts. Purandeswari demanded the State Government release a White Paper on the progress of their construction. Further, she listed the funds sanctioned for various projects like rail lines and educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh. Thanking the party for making her the party State unit president, Purandeswari vowed to strengthen the party with the cooperation of all. Earlier, Purandeswari was accorded a warm welcome by party leaders and workers when she arrived at the airport.

