Jaanu review: Twitter calls the Sharwanand and Samantha starrer a winner

Jaanu, which is the Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster 96, seems to come as a soulful tale. Directed by C Premkumar, the heart-touching love story stars Sharwanand and Samantha, and has been bankrolled by Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Jaanu has hit the screens worldwide today, and if the initial responses are anything to go by, the film looks set for a great run at the box office. Here’s the Twitter review of Jaanu.

Jaanu Twitter review:

Heart Filled with Joy & Eyes filled with Tears. #Jaanu is the best ever Love Story that I have watched on a Big Screen. Age of Innocence is the best phase for love and carrying the emotion further is a GIFT. — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) February 7, 2020

#Jaanu – Very Rarely the “Magic” happens for 2nd Time and 96 “Magic” has Happened again with Jaanu. Lifetime Performances by Sharwa and @Samanthaprabhu2 HIT Movie. Go watch it. — HARI KIRAN (@harikiranroyal) February 7, 2020

#Jaanu Just done my show..Great watch… — Surya Geddam (@surya_geddam) February 7, 2020

#Jaanu Movie Review – Beautiful Recreation#Sharwanand is Brilliant , @Samanthaprabhu2 Steals the show , Heart touching Dialogues , feel good moments throughout , Superb Bgm Slow paced , bit dragged#Jaanu is beautiful & Emotional Highly Recommended – 3.5/5#JaanuFromToday pic.twitter.com/LMxoEz9YTK — Weekend Review (@cinema_radar) February 7, 2020

Flawless performance by #Sharwanand & @Samanthaprabhu2. Yet once again, they will leave you flabbergasted with their acting skills. With smile on face & eyes filled with tears, #Jaanu will make you emotional. — Mirth Media (@MediaMirth) February 7, 2020

I have been a huge fan of the film 96..! Now I have become a fan of jaanu too..! Both of the movies have had same emotions carried out through..! Jaanu will be remembered for long time Samantha and sharwa were at their best @Samanthaprabhu2 #jaanu #JaanuFromToday — Preethi Gudala (@PreethiGudala) February 7, 2020

Few Films Can Never Go Wrong In Any Language! #Jaanu 👌👌 @Samanthaprabhu2 🙏🙏🙏 Soulful and Beautiful ♥️♥️ — Nimmalapudi (@V_Nimmalapudi) February 7, 2020