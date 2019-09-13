IRCTC launches tour package from Visakhapatnam to Kashmir

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has introduced ’Heaven on Earth-Kashmir with Vaishno Devi’. This is a special tour package from Visakhapatnam to Kashmir.

Heaven on Earth

The special tour is designed in such a way that all the prominent locations. Among the places, Srinagar, Gulmarg, Sonmarg, Pahalgam, Katra, and Jammu are covered. This package will cover all the major tourist destinations in Kashmir. The tour includes the Mughal Gardens and Dal Lake in Srinagar, Thajiwas Glacier in Sonmarg, Vaishno Devi Temple in Banganga, and the saffron fields, and Awantipura ruins in Pahalgam. The eight-day trip from Visakhapatnam will commence on 23 October 2019. The trip begins with a connecting flight to Srinagar. It eventually comes to an end on 30 October 2019.

Overall, the package will include airfare, a visit to the aforementioned places, accommodation, breakfast, and dinner, as per itinerary, IRCTC’s Tour Escort services and many other facilities. Furthermore, the package will also include a night stay in the iconic houseboats of Srinagar.

The trip from Visakhapatnam to Kashmir will cost Rs 36,500 for single occupancy, Rs 35,400 for double occupancy, Rs 34,070 for triple occupancy, Rs 29,235 for a child (5-11 years) with a bed, Rs 27,470 for a child without bed.

For more details, contact 9078089263, 9701360695, 9701360632.