The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) has announced a new special air package from Visakhapatnam to Kashmir and Assam including Meghalaya. Area Officer, IRCTC South Central Zone, Chandra Mohan announced the same through a press release.

The package ‘Kashmir – Heaven on Earth’ is a 5 nights and 6 days tour, which will cover destinations like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam and Srinagar. Passengers will also be taken to Dal Lake and the Shikara Ride on this trip. The tour is available on two dates from Visakhapatnam- 24th February and 10 March 2023.

The package will cost Rs. 49,305 for single occupancy, Rs. 39,910 for double occupancy and Rs. 39,120 for triple occupancy.

The second air package announced by the IRCTC from Visakhapatnam is to Assam and Meghalaya including Kaziranga for 6 nights and 7 days. Passengers will cover destinations like Cherrapunjee, Mawlynnog, Shillong, Kaziranga National Park and Kamakhya temple in Guwahati. The cost has been capped at Rs. 54,545 for single occupancy, Rs. 39,810 for double occupancy and Rs. 37,880 for single occupancy.

Both the special air packages announced by IRCTC will include flight tickets (economy), breakfast and dinner, transport for sightseeing according to a fixed itinerary, toll charges and GST.

Interested persons can reach out to the IRCTC Office at Gate No.1 at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station or contact at +91 9701085461 (Visalakshi) or +91 8287932318 (Chandra Mohan) or visit the IRCTC website www.irctctourism.com for bookings.

