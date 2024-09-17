To all the travel enthusiasts in the City of Destiny this festive season – we have good news for you! IRCTC came up with a new temple tour package starting from Visakhapatnam. This package promises a divine two-day and one-night visit to famous temples in Uttarandhra.

What are the places that you can visit?

Starting from different pickup points in Visakhapatnam, the tour takes you to Aeasavalli and Simhachalam. The first day of this tour begins at 8:00 am. Once you check in at the hotel and have breakfast, you can kickstart your journey.

The first stop will be Srisuranarayana Swamy temple in Arasavalli at 11 am, which will take nearly 3 hours of journey, covering 107 km.

Photo credits: Wikipedia

After the Darshan at the temple, and experiencing the local flavours with lunch at a nearby restaurant, you can make yourself comfortable in an AC bus while travelling to Srikakurmam., where the next stop will be Sri Kurmanatha Swamy temple. After that visit, you will be directed to the Srimukhalingeswara Swamy temple at Srimukhalingam.

Photo credits: Wikipedia

After making this sacred round across the city, you can return to your hotel in Visakhapatnam and get a good night’s rest before embarking on the next day.

Your second morning will start with blessings from Narasimha Swamy at the auspicious Simhachalam Devasthanam. This will be followed by a trip to Kailasagiri Hills, where you will be treated to breathtaking views.

Photo credits: Trawell.in

The tour will end with a peaceful evening at RK Beach and a visit to the Aircraft Museum. Finally, tourists will be dropped off at their respective destination, whether that be the Visakhapatnam Airport, Railway Station or Bus Station.

Pricing:

For this IRCTC temple tour starting from Visakhapatnam, charges include Rs 5,300 for triple occupancy, Rs 7,225 for double occupancy, and Rs 13,015 for single occupancy rooms for a one to three-person group. A four to six-person group will be charged Rs 5,420 for triple occupancy, and Rs 5,865 for double occupancy groups. The tour package includes pick up and drop off from Visakhapatnam airport/railway station/bus station, a night stay in Visakhapatnam, breakfast, dinner, sightseeing in an AC vehicle, and travel insurance.

The tour will be operational until 31 March 2025.

For more details visit https://www.irctctourism.com/

Also read- 3 International flights from Vizag that are under 4 hours if you want a quick trip abroad

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.