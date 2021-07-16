The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced its air tour package from Vizag to Rajasthan. The trip is going to be held in the early weeks of October 2021. The tour promises an expedition to the royal locations of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Bikaner, in Rajasthan. Located in the western part of India, Rajasthan is famous for its incredible desert forts, intricately carved temples as well as the decorated Havelis. The journey will be 7 days and 6 nights long.

Tour Period

“The Land Of Royals with Deserts” will commence on 13 October 2021 and will conclude on 19 October 2021. Thereby making the journey 7 days and 6 nights long.

Tour Itinerary

This air tour package by IRCTC will start with a meet and greet at Vizag International Airport, followed by a flight to Jaipur. After landing in the Pink City, guests will be taken to the hotel and checked into their respective rooms. The trip will begin with a visit, and an overnight stay, at Chokhi Dhani. The second day will include sightseeing of Jaipur City, which includes a visit to the famous Amer Fort, City Palace, Jantar-Mantar, Hawa Mahal, Jal Mahal, and shopping at Bapu Bazaar. On the third day, the team will proceed to Jodhpur which is a 7 hours drive from Jaipur. It will be followed by a visit to Umaid Bhawan Museum. The fourth day will commence with a visit to Mehrangarh Fort followed by a 6 hours drive to Jaisalmer. After sightseeing in Jaisalmer, the group will proceed to Bikaner on the fifth day. The tour will come to a conclusion on the sixth day by visiting famous attractions in Bikaner and then finally a return drive to Jaipur. On the seventh day, the tourists will have an early check out from the hotel and proceed to Jaipur International Airport for returning to Visakhapatnam. All the sights of Rajasthan will be visited in an A/C Tempo Traveller or an A/C minibus.

Type of Airline booked – Indigo Economy Class

COST PER PERSON

Single Occupancy – INR 42,755/- per person

Double Occupancy – INR 34,635/- per person

Triple Occupancy – INR 33,770/- per person

Family and per child with bed – INR 30,035/- per person

Family and per child without bed – INR 27,565 per person

HOTEL ACCOMMODATIONS

Jaipur – Hotel Leisure Inn Grand Chanakya

Jodhpur – Hotel Zone By The Park

Bikaner – Hotel Continental Blue

Jaisalmer – Seven Palms Desert Camp

INCLUSIONS MADE IN THE TRAVEL PACKAGE

Flight tickets from Vizag to Jaipur and then return journey flight tickets from Jaipur to Vizag

3 nights stay in a 3-star category hotel in Jaipur

1 night stay in a 3-star category hotel in Jodhpur

1 night stay in a deluxe camp in Jaisalmer

1 night stay in a 3-star category hotel in Bikaner

Cost of breakfasts and dinners included per the itinerary

Entry tickets to the ethnic village of Chokhi Dhani with dinner at the place

Monument entry fee and a jeep ride to the Amer Fort

All rides and sight-seeing will be by an A/C bus as per the itinerary

A tour manager will be present for guiding and helping the group

All taxes such as parking, toll charges, etc. are included already

For more information about the package and its terms and conditions, please contact

Chandan Kumar: +91-8287932318

K Hyma Kameswari Devi: +91-767090830

GENERAL HEALTH ADVISORY

In regards to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation in India, IRCTC advises all to follow precautionary hygiene measures during the journey, for the safety of your family as well as the others. Passengers, above the age of 80, must carry a travel fit certificate verified by their doctors.