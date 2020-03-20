Sneak peek of Into The Wild featuring Bear Grylls and Rajinikanth is here

A sneak peek into the much-awaited episode of Into the Wild with Bear Grylls featuring our very own Superstar Rajinikanth is out on Discovery Channel India’s official YouTube channel. The short two-and-a-half-minute video seems like the episode is going to be a treat for all Thalaiva fans.

At the outset, Rajinikanth is seen conversing with Bear Grylls about climate change and how water scarcity is going to be the next big global issue. Superstar is seen dressed for the task, as Grylls – known for his extreme survival techniques-leads him through various physically challenging tasks.

Rajinikanth is also seen talking about his early life experiences, and how in his mind, he still is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad – the same person who started off his career as a bus conductor. Thalaiva is also seen crediting iconic filmmaker K Balachander who introduced him to the silver screen. The sneak peek ends with an endearing shot of Grylls lauding the Superstar that he is an inspiration at seventy years old.

It was reported in January this year, that Rajinikanth would be the second Indian to feature on Into The Wild, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The episode was shot in Bandipur forest area in Karnataka under the supervision of the state forest officials. The episode premiers on 23 March 2020 at 8 PM.