Rajinikanth to be seen with Bear Grylls in Man Vs Wild

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to feature in the TV show Man Vs Wild, hosted by popular survival expert Bear Grylls. The actor had arrived in Mysore on Monday for the shoot after a technical snag delayed his flight. The episode is reportedly being shot in Bandipur forest area in Karnataka and host Bear Grylls arrived at the location today (Tuesday).

This makes Rajinikanth the second Indian to feature on Man Vs Wild, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The episode featuring PM Modi was one of the most-viewed episodes of the show, garnering tremendous ratings. Rajinikanth’s fans and viewers of the show expect that the episode featuring the Tamil superstar is going to rake in even higher numbers, owing to the international stardom the actor enjoys.

Forest officials have greenlit the shooting in the reserved forest area, after stringent checks. The forest officials will also be available at the location to ensure the shoot goes on smoothly, with no disturbance caused to the natural habitat. Since most of the shooting is expected to be done along the highway, a bridge, and a small water body, there would be no use of heavy vehicles that would disturb the wildlife in the area.

Officials have confirmed that permission has been granted only to use a limited set of cameras and some necessary equipment required for shooting the episode. It has also been reported that the Karnataka Forest Department signed an agreement with Seventaurus Entertainment Studio Private Ltd, Mumbai for shooting the documentary in December 2019. Permission was also granted to conduct a recce from December 27th to 29th for the episode.

Man Vs Wild features British former SAS serviceman Bear Grylls, who is known for his survival strategies in some of the most challenging locations on planet Earth.