A 14-year-old girl from a tribal community in Vizag was allegedly raped by an employee of the Andhra Pradesh Tribal Welfare Department under Anantagiri police station limits in the Agency area. While the alleged incident had occurred a few days ago, it came to light on Tuesday. The minor girl is a class IX student at a government residential school in the region.

The accused, Sarveswara Rao, works as a junior assistant with the Andhra Pradesh Tribal Welfare Department in Anantagiri. As per police, the girl, along with her friends, visited the house of the accused house a few days ago. When the girl’s companions briefly left the house to go to the market, the accused allegedly raped the 14-year-old girl. The alleged incident came to light when she was returning to school from the accused’s house.

Reportedly, the police registered a case upon receiving a complaint from the headmaster of the girl’s school as neither the alleged victim nor her parents came forth to lodge a complaint.

While the police have registered the case under the relevant sections, the accused is known to be on the run. The girl has returned to her hometown in Vizag and further insights into the case are likely to be revealed soon.

