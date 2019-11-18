Minor girls kidnapped and raped by Visakhapatnam cab driver

A horrifying incident took place in Visakhapatnam, where two minor girls were allegedly kidnapped, and raped by a cab driver. On Sunday, the accused was arrested by the city police.

According to sources, the driver was identified as K Aravind (35), a resident of the Pendurthi area in Visakhapatnam. The girls aged fifteen, and thirteen respectively, have been staying with their mother in the same locality, for the past few years. The accused, being their neighbour, would drop the victims to school every day. In the course of time, he befriended them by offering cakes, chocolates, and ice creams.

Aravind had a heated argument with his wife, on 3 November 2019. Finding him in his car, the girls tried to pacify him, post which he took them out for a drive. When they did not return, the girls’ mother lodged a complaint with the Pendurthi Police. On 6 November, the police traced the victims and the accused in Ongole. In spite of arresting Aravind for kidnapping, he was released on bail, a few days ago.

On Saturday, the minor girls informed their mother that they were repeatedly raped by Aravind from 3 November to 9 November. Thereafter, they were sent to King George Hospital for medical examinations. After registering a case, the police had taken the accused into their custody for further investigation.