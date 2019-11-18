A Vizag man, who posed as a doctor on social media, was arrested for trapping and harassing women online. The 29-year-old man, hailing from Kancharapalem, was found guilty of blackmailing and cheating over 20 women in Vizag.

With one of his victims, from Naidu Thota, registering a complaint recently, the police investigation revealed shocking details about the accused. The 31-year-old woman was reportedly cheated by the man to a sum of Rs 1.4 lakh.

The accused, identified as V Kumar, was a driver by profession. He, however, posed as a doctor and used a fake Facebook profile, under the name Ajit Kumar, to befriend several women. After eventually luring women into a relationship, Kumar resorted to blackmailing and cheating them with their videos. Threatening to upload them online, the accused swindled large sums of money from the victims.

Acting on the woman’s complaint, the police took Kumar into custody and booked him under sections 417 (cheating), 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 376 (rape), 384 (extortion), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 471 (fraudulent use of an original document) of the IPC. Kumar was produced in the court and then sent to remand.

In May this year, a Telangana youth was arrested for threatening a woman in Vizag (his acquaintance on social media) of morphing her photographs and posting them on social media if she would not deposit money into his account.