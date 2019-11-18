Over 19,000 runners take part in Vizag Navy Marathon 2019

The sixth edition of the Vizag Navy Marathon was conducted at the Beach Road on Sunday, 17 November 19. About 19,108 runners participated in 42.2 Km Courage Run, 21.1 Km Destiny Run, 10 Km Friendship Run, and 5 Km Run for Fun, starting from Vishwapriya Function Hall on the with a theme of Reduce – Reuse – Recycle making the Marathon an environment-friendly run and to contribute to ‘Fit India’ movement.

The event had a tremendous response from all walks of life. Participants from all age groups, children with parents, veterans, youth, naval personnel, foreigners and school children ran side by side, stride by stride. In addition to the participants, citizens of the city came out in large numbers to cheer the runners with spontaneity and enjoy the celebratory atmosphere from the early morning.

458 runners participated in 42 km Courage Run which was flagged off at 04:15 am while 2739 runners participated in the 21 km Destiny Run. The 10 km Friendship Run with the participation of 5850 runners was flagged off at 06:30 am by Vice Adm SN Ghormade, Chief of Staff ENC and Gautam Sawang Director General of Police (DGP). The 5 km Run for Fun witnessed record participation of 10061 runners and was flagged off at 07:00 am by Vice Adm Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC.

Vice Adm SN Ghormade, Chief of Staff ENC, Gautam Sawang DGP, K Rama Mohana Rao, Chairman VPT and Rahul Bharadwaj Executive Director IOC presented cash awards to the winners on completion of the Vizag Navy Marathon.

Vizag Navy Marathon 2019 results

In the Men’s category, Felix Cheruiyot Rob and Mohit Rathore emerged winner and runners-up in Full Marathon respectively while Nicodemus Kiprugut and Moses Kiptaniu emerged winner and runners-up in Half Marathon respectively. In the Women’s category, Etregenet Belete and Sally Jebiwott emerged winner and runners-up in Full Marathon respectively while Caren Jebet Maiyo and Phoolan Pal emerged winner and runners-up in Half Marathon respectively.