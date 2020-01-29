No one can stop Vizag from becoming executive capital: Vijayasai Reddy

Member of Rajya Sabha and YSRCP National General Secretary Vijayasai Reddy, on Tuesday, said that no one can stop Vizag from becoming the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh. He said that though the execution may get delayed, the city will be named AP’s executive capital. The MP said Visakhapatnam already enjoys an influx of tourism, and naming it the executive capital would only improve prospects for the port city.

Speaking at a plantation program held at Peda Rushikonda, the leader said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to ensuring that the state has uniformity in development through decentralised administration. Creating an executive capital in Vizag, judicial capital in Kurnool and legislative capital in Amaravati is the first step towards the state’s development, Mr Reddy opined.

Vijayasai Reddy also criticized the opposition and alleged that they do not care for the development of the State. Finding fault with YS Chowdary and TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu‘s opposition to the State Government’s decision, the YSRCP leader said that neither of them can stop Vizag from becoming the capital.

The YSRCP leader was present in the city to launch a plantation drive conducted by NGO Pragati Bharati Foundation. Speaking about the initiative, the MP said every individual should plant minimum three plants to protect the environment and fight against the rising pollution levels. He added that the aim was to plant 25 crore plants across Andhra Pradesh to make it ‘Haritandhra Pradesh’.