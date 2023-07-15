Proposals have been received for the establishment of a toy park in Andhra Pradesh, and a decision will be taken after discussing it with CM Jagan, according to IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, who was in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Speaking after formally launching the global e-commerce facility of the Pals Plush, a toy company, in Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam, the Minister hoped the proposed toy park would provide employment to over 30,000 youth. “Toys worth Rs 8 lakh crore are being sold in the country every year, and it shows the demand for them,” said the Minister while expressing the hope that Andhra Pradesh would soon become a hub for toy export.

Also read: Vizagites reflect on the Vizag Square initiative by GVMC

Pals Plush launched the facility for the export of its toys to New York, Florida, San Francisco and other cities in the USA through the business organisations like Disney, Walmart, and Tesco. Pals Plush Private India Limited President Ajay Sinha said he has been in the field for the past 30 years and worked for various companies. With an aim to make quality toys, he established the unit in Sri City near Tirupati in 2012.

“Though we established a unit in Kakinada later, we have to shift the activities to Visakhapatnam and Nagiri as several pharma companies came up in Kakinada,” he said. Sinha sought cooperation from the AP government to expand the Visakhapatnam unit of Pals Plush.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.