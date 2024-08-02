Infosys has recently announced a Walk-in Recruitment event at its newly established office on 3 August 2024 in Rushikonda, Madhurwada, Visakhapatnam. In a press note issued about the same, they said, “This event is a fantastic opportunity for all talented professionals to become an integral part of our dynamic teams.”

Event Details:

Date: August 3, 2024 (Saturday)

August 3, 2024 (Saturday) Time: 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM IST

9:00 AM to 1:00 PM IST Location: Infosys Visakhapatnam DC, Rushikonda, Madhurwada

Skills Sought:

Java

.Net

Angular

DevOps

Experience Range:

4 to 10 years

The company is seeking passionate and skilled individuals who are ready to contribute to their ongoing projects and enhance our company culture. “This is an excellent chance for candidates within your professional and personal network who meet the criteria and are seeking new opportunities”, according to the notification.

What to Bring:

Latest resume

2 recent passport-size photographs

Valid government ID proof

A soft or hard copy of the notice below

All eligible candidates could attend the event and take the first step towards becoming an integral part of Infosys. For more information, visit Infosys’ website or contact their HR department.

Apart from this walk-in recruitment by Infosys, a mega job drive was organised in Visakhapatnam by Millennium Software Solution on August 2, according to its central manager Varada Ravi Kumar, where 100 unemployed youth were presented with employment opportunities.

