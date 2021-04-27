Last updated 2 hours ago

The Indian Railways has announced new special trains between Yesvantpur Junction, Tatanagar Junction, Thiruvananthapuram Central and Malda Town Railway Stations, since these routes are witnessing high demand from passengers. These special trains passing through Visakhapatnam Railway Station will be operating once every week.

Weekly Special Train between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Malda Town

Train no. 06185, called the Trivandrum-Malda Town Summer Special, will be operating on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 and Saturday, 1 May 2021. It will depart from Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station at 6 PM. It will then reach Visakhapatnam Railway Station at 11:50 PM, the next day, and depart at 12:10 AM. Then it will reach Malda Town Railway Station at 8:10 PM.

In the return direction, train no. 06186, called the Malda Town-Trivandrum Summer Special, will run on Friday, 30 April 2021 and Monday, 4 May 2021. It will leave Malda Town Railway Station at 7:45 PM and reach Visakhapatnam Railway Station the next day, at 3:35 PM. It will then depart from Visakhapatnam at 3:55 PM and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station the next day, at 11:10 PM.

These special trains passing through Visakhapatnam will consist of 12 Sleeper coaches and 6 Second Class coaches.

The stoppage points of these special trains are as follows:

Bhadrak, Cuttack Junction, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram Junction, Visakhapatnam, Duvvada railway stations under East Coast Railway.

Weekly Special Train between Tatanagar Junction and Yesvantpur Junction

Train no. 06573, called the Yesvantpur-Tatanagar Special, will start running from 2 May 2021. It will leave Yesvantpur Junction every Sunday, at 12:35 PM and reach Visakhapatnam Railway station the next day at 8:10 PM. Then, it will depart for Tatanagar Junction at 8:30 PM and arrive at its destination at 10:50 AM, the next morning.

The reverse train, number 06574, called the Tatanagar-Yesvantpur Special, will start operating from 6 May 2021. It will leave Tatanagar Junction every Thursday, at 6:35 PM and arrive at Visakhapatnam Railway Station at 8:35 AM on the next day. It will then leave that station at 8:55 AM to reach Yesvantpur Junction at 2:30 PM on the third day of its journey.

These special trains passing through Visakhapatnam will consist of 2 AC third-tier coaches, 8 Sleeper coaches and 6 Second Class coaches.

The stoppages points of these special trains are as follows:

Tumkur, Arsikere Junction, Kadur Junction, Chitradurga, Ballari Junction, Manthralayam Road, Raichur, Yadgir, Chittapur, Vikarabad Junction, Secunderabad, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada Junction, Rajahmundry, Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram Junction, Rayagada, Kesinga, Sambalpur Junction, Jharsuguda Junction, Rourkela Junction and Chakradharpur Railway Stations.

Passengers travelling in these special trains passing through Visakhapatnam Railway Station are requested to follow Covid-19 norms strictly and maintain physical distance from co-passengers.