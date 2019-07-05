Indian Navy invites admissions into Sea Cadet Corps in Visakhapatnam

The Indian Navy has invited admissions into its Sea Cadet Corps, Visakhapatnam Unit. This is specifically open for school students, boys and girls aged 10 to12 years, and studying in the 5th, 6th, and 7th Standards. The application forms can be collected from the INS Circars, Command Swimming Pool on Saturday 6 July 2019 between 8 am and 12 noon. A valid Photo ID Proof, Study Certificate, Date of Birth, and Aadhaar Card need to be submitted while collecting the forms. The interested students must be in school uniform and accompanied by their parents. Duly filled forms need to be submitted on Sunday 7 July 2019 at the same venue from 8 am to 11 am in Visakhapatnam.

Subsequently, the written, physical and oral tests will be conducted on Sunday 14 July 2019. Post which, a call letter, to the selected candidates, will be sent to their registered address on, or before, Saturday 20 July 2019. The training, for the 2019 batch, will commence from Sunday 4 August 2019.

The Sea Cadet Corps is a voluntary training camp where children are given training in various activities like Squad drill, Rifle drill, Rifle Shooting, Swimming, Boat Pulling, Sailing, Band, Semaphore, Rigging, Seamanship, etc. The training classes will be held every Sunday from 7:30 am to 12 noon.

As many schools do not have a playground facility available, the SCC training camp is a good way to instill values, of discipline and team spirit, in the children. The training also helps them in gaining self-confidence required to excel in any profession in their life and especially help them to join the armed forces.

A brief history of the Sea Cadet Corps

The late Gokuldas Ahuja formed the Sea Scout Group in Karachi, in 1938 to instill discipline and adventure among the youth. Post Partition, the group relocated to Bombay in 1948. It was renamed as the Sea Cadet Corps. Today, with its 15 branches spread across the country, this voluntary non- governmental youth organisation has a 5,000 strong membership of boys and girls, between the ages of 10 and 18, from various strata of the society (information from the seacadet website).