Indian Navy recruitment notice for interested sailors

The Indian Navy will be conducting a computer-based examination called Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) for recruitment of sailors in September 2019. Unmarried males born between 01 Apr 2000 and 31 Mar 2003 (both dates inclusive) will be eligible to apply. Candidates who have cleared Class X are eligible to apply. Matriculate Recruit Entry sailors serve in the Indian Navy as Chefs, Stewards and Hygienists.

The INET applications will only be accepted through online website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. In order to save time before the application window opens, aspiring candidates are advised to register themselves on www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. There is no other website or application for the registration. After creating their user account on the provided website, candidates will receive an email confirming their registration. After receiving the mail, candidates would be required to update their personal, educational and communication particulars. Candidates will also be able to upload their supporting documents in their accounts.

On clearing INET, short-listed candidates will be called for the next phase of the Indian Navy recruitment process, which includes Physical Fitness Test and Preliminary Medical Examination. On completion of this phase, a Merit List shall be published and successful candidates will be called for enrolment at the training establishment, INS Chilka in Odisha. Admission in the Indian Navy shall be subject to candidates successfully passing in the Final Enrolment Medical Examination at INS Chilka. Training will commence in April 2020. For details on eligibility and medical standards, please visit www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Candidates may also choose to visit any Common Service Centre and receive assistance in filling-up the online application for Indian Navy recruitment process. A nominal fee of Rs 60 (plus GST) will be charged for this service. An examination fee will be required to be paid online while submitting the online application.