Four final-year students of Bachelors of Petroleum Engineering from the Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy (IIPE) Visakhapatnam give us a sneak-peek into their fun-filled student world.
Pawan Kumar Choudhury
Hang-out spot in college
After classes, we usually meet up under the tree, right next to the auditorium.
Your childhood dream job
To become an astronaut
Most memorable moment of college life
Receiving Academic Excellency Certificate from the Honourable Governor of Andhra Pradesh
One TV/Web series you are currently binge-watching
The Family Man
Varsha Vijayanand
Why this course at Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy?
As it has the perfect blend of Mathematics and Physics which I was looking for.
Favourite lecturer
Dr Rajat Jain, who teaches us Production Engineering. He is very supportive and encouraging of all his students.
Hobbies
Swimming and reading books
One thing that you’ll miss after finishing your course at IIPE
Those group study-sessions which often go off track.
Riya Dhan
Most-awaited day in college
It would be the day when I get placed. I can’t wait to see the huge smile on my parents’ faces.
Have you ever ragged your juniors?
I have never ragged anyone as I try to be friendly with juniors.
Best food at your canteen
Spicy hot chicken biryani
Career aspirations
I want to become a professional Petroleum Engineer and contribute to the energy security of India.
Harsh Srivastava
A wish you are eager to tick off from your bucket list
To ride on a bike from Delhi to Leh-Ladakh with my crazy friends.
Your friends tease you regarding
My name. They tweaked it as Horse, as my name rhymes like it.
Idea of an ideal weekend in Visakhapatnam
Spending quality time with my loved ones
Most-dreaded subject
Reservoir Simulation
