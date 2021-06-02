Indian Idol Season 12 is all set to celebrate 50 years of the legendary and evergreen Bollywood icon Zeenat Aman in the film industry. Honoring the yesteryear actress who has delivered memorable performances in movies like Don (1978) and Satyam Shivan Sundaram (1978), all the contestants of the show will be seen entertaining the actress by singing some of her popular songs. Not only did the contestants sing Zeenat Aman’s popular songs, but the singers also ensured that the actor travelled back to her younger days in nostalgia. To mark this special event, Shanmukha Priya has added her unique touch, landing her in praise by the yesteryear actress Zeenat Aman.

Contestant Shanmukha Priya will be seen singing Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko, dressed as Zeenat Aman. While this was the most pleasing moment for Zeenat Aman, she was amazed by Shanmukha Priya’s voice as it made her feel very special. Acknowledging her soulful performance, Zeenat Aman also complimented Shanmukha on her performance and shared her anecdote on this song.

Zeenat Aman said, “You sing tremendously awesome and look fabulous. The attire makes you look like a Baby Zeenat version of me.” It is also said that Zeenat Aman was always ahead of her time as a celebrity. So, adding to this, she shared, “During that time, I was only given a salwar kameez to wear for this song, but something didn’t fit right. Eventually, I took it in my hands and selected the costume. In reality, the costume for the song was designed by me.”

Responding to this, Shanmukhapriya said, “Being praised and acknowledged by such an accomplished icon is beyond words. I am thankful to everyone who has supported me and encouraged me towards this journey. Indian Idol and Sony Entertainment Television have given me a platform to realise my dreams. I haven’t just learned a lot but I have had the opportunity to perform with and in front of legends.”

The Zeenat Aman tribute episode of Indian Idol 12 will telecast at 9:30 PM on Saturday, 2 June 2021. Now that the voting lines have opened, here’s how you can vote for your favorite Indian Idol contestant.