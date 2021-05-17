On their journey to the Indian Idol title, invariably a participant is bound to meet or interact with legendary singers, who come as judges or invitees at the show. While performing as a contestant itself is a herculean task, a few contestants get the chance to perform alongside celebrities on Indian Idol. One such contestant is Shanmukha Priya from Vizag, and here are the celebrities who performed alongside her at Indian Idol 12. Here are a few celebrities Shanmukha Priya got to perform with during her ongoing stint at Indian Idol 12.

#1 AR Rahman

AR Rahman is an Indian film composer, record producer, singer and songwriter, whose works need no introduction. AR Rahman is the recipient of the Padma Bhushan, 2 Oscars and 2 Grammy awards and graced Indian Idol 12 in one of the episodes as the judge. AR Rahman was all praise for Shanmukha Priya when she performed in front of him.

Then, A R Rahman was on the keys, Shanmukha Priya sang the song ‘Mukkala Mukabla’.

#2 Sukhwinder Singh

Sukhwinder Singh is an internationally acclaimed Indian playback singer. Of the gargantuan songs he would have sung, ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ and ‘Jai Ho’ stand out to date. He was awarded the National Film Award for the Best Male Playback singer at the 62nd National Film Awards.

Sukhwinder Singh sang the song ‘Dhan Te Nan’ alongside Shanmukha Priya at the Indian Idol 12.

#3 Vishal Dadlani

Vishal Dadlani, who started his journey with the 1994 Mumbai-based electronic band Pentagram, is currently an Indian songwriter and music composer. The famous composer has more than 30 songs which he has personally given lyrics for and Swag Se Swagat Rap is his latest. Vishal Dadlani was nominated for the prestigious awards Album of The Year and Male Vocalist of the year, for his works in the films Ra. One and Bang Bang. He is also currently one of the judges of Indian Idol 12.

Vishal Dadlani sings the Bollywood famous song ‘Udta Punjab’ alongside Shanmukha Priya, leaving the whole audience grooving to the song.

#4 Kumar Sanu

Kumar Sanu is famously known as the king of melody in Bollywood. He possesses a unique talent of having sung in most of the Indian languages. This versatile singer has sung in Marathi, Nepali, Assamese, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Punjabi, Oriya, Chhattisgarhi, Urdu, Pali, English and his native language Bengali. A feather on the cap of his glorious career, Kumar Sanu holds the record of being a 5-time consecutive recipient of the Filmfare Award for the Best Male Playback Singer.

The duet between Kumar Sanu and Shanmukha Priya was described by the judges as a volcanic performance on the Indian Idol.

#5 Rekha

Rekha is an Indian actress who predominantly acts in Hindi language films. Rekha has starred in more than 180 movies and is recognized as one of the finest artists in Indian cinema. She is famously known for playing strong, complex female characters. Rekha is also the recipient of several accolades including one National Film Award and three Filmfare Awards.

On the stage of Indian Idol when she appeared as a guest, Rekha asked Shanmukha Priya to pull out some dance moves and later, in all excitement, joined her in shaking a leg.