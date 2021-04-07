Season 12 of Indian Idol has kept music lovers across the country richly entertained. With music talents from all over India wooing the audience with their magical vocals, the show has been drawing the interest of quite a few veteran musicians too. With the likes of Anu Malik, Bappi Lahiri, Udit Narayan, KS Chitra, and Usha Uthup already showering praises on the contestants, the stakes have only headed North. Adding to the fervour, legendary musician AR Rahman is set to grace Indian Idol 12 as a special guest. The weekend episode of the singing reality show will have the maestro witness the contestants perform on stage. In a promo released by Sony Entertainment Television, AR Rahman can also be seen praising Shanmukhapriya, of Vizag, for her performance in Indian Idol 12.

Announcing that the master musician will soon be gracing the show, Sony Entertainment Television shared, “The music maestro himself, Oscar winner AR Rahman sir will grace our stage with his presence and Idol Shanmukhapriya will set an awesome mood!”

As Shanmukhapriya croons Mukkala Mukabla, AR Rahman, the creator of the popular song, appreciates the young singer. In the promo, he can be seen saying, “I can see that you are bursting with talent. You know Carnatic music, you know blues, you know to dance, you know to smile. I think it was all amazing.” He will also be seen playing piano as Shanmukhapriya performs.

Viewers can watch the full episode, of AR Rahman gracing the stage of Indian Idol 12, at 9:30 PM this weekend.

Fetching plaudits week after week, Shanmukhapriya is among the strongest title contenders in Indian Idol 12.