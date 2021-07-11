Ruling the hearts with her vivacious voice, the melody queen of Indian Cinema, Asha Bhosle, graced the sets of Indian Idol 12. In honor of this great legend, the singers celebrated the glory of this icon. The legendary artist thoroughly enjoyed the power-packed performances of the contestants. On this occasion, the makers of the singing reality show have also unveiled the winner’s trophy. As the episode reached the end, tension loomed over the participants. Bringing curtains down on suspense, jury and music composer, Anu Malik announced the elimination of singer Ashish Kulkarni from Indian Idol 12 on Sunday.

The episode started off with Aditya Narayan inviting the special guest. While all the judges – Sonu Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Anu Malik – thoroughly enjoyed the entire episode like always, the veteran singer, Asha Bhonsle, shed light on some interesting anecdotes from her life and her days in the industry. Sharing hilarious memory of her sister and evergreen signing icon, Lata Mangeshkar, Mrs Bhosle imitated her sister in a hilarious way that left the audience and performers in splits.

In the end, the Indian Idol 12 host called upon all the contestants onto the stage. It was revealed that Arunita Kanjilal was the singer to garner the maximum number of votes. Considering the votes received, Anu Malik announced that Ashish Kulkarni was the contestant to be evicted from Indian Idol 12. His elimination has left the participants teary-eyed. Especially, it was Shanmukha Priya who couldn’t hold back her tears, while bidding farewell to her favourite Ashish Bhaiyya.

It may be recalled that Saahil Solanki, Samyak Prasanna, Vaishnav Girish, Anushka Banerjee, Sireesha Bhagavatula, Nachiket Lele, Anjali Gaikwad, and Sawai Bhatt were previously evicted from the show. With the latest elimination of Ashish Kulkarni from the show, 6 contestants are vying for the prestigious title. The top 6 contestants of Indian Idol 12 are Shanmukha Priya, Sayli Kishore Kambli, Md. Danish, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, and Pawandeep Rajan.