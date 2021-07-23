The Indian Army is inviting applications for non-departmental officer posts through a recruitment process, the notification for which was released on its official website on 20 July 2021. All interested candidates can apply online to provide their candidature for the said post. All candidates must make note that they have to pass a written exam. Selected candidates will be appointed in the lieutenant rank, with a salary ranging between Rs. 56,100 and Rs. 1,77,500.

Eligibility Criteria

Nationality: Indian citizen

Age: Between 18 to 42 years as on last day of filing of the application

Educational Qualifications: Graduation degree from any recognized university

Physical Standards: The candidate must be physically and medically fit in all respects

Selection Process

In the first step of the Indian Army recruitment 2021 for non-departmental officer posts, eligible candidates must appear for the written exam. Selected candidates will be interviewed and considered for medical examination. The written test will be an OMR-based test of two papers. While Paper 1 will have questions from reasoning and elementary mathematics, Paper 2 will comprise questions from general knowledge and English. The written examination will be for 200 marks with a duration of two hours. A minimum of 40% marks in each part of the paper separately, and an overall average of 50%, will be required to qualify. Selected candidates will further undergo tests at a Service Selection Board (SSB) and Medical Board for the final selection.

How To Apply Online

#1 Login at the official website

#2 Register by providing the required details

#3 Generate a registered number and password

#4 With the generated details, fill in the application form

#5 Upload scanned copies of documents, photograph and signature

#6 Pay an application fee of Rs. 200

#7 Download a copy of the confirmation page

Notification Information Desk

Application opening date: July 20, 2021

Application closing date: August 19, 2021

Examination date: September 26, 2021

Read the official notification here.

Also, a recruitment rally by the Indian Army is set to happen in Visakhapatnam next month.