The Indian Army jobs rally is being conducted in 6 districts of Andhra Pradesh, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Vizag, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna. The application process is completely online. Interested applicants who wish to participate in the Indian Army rally 2021 at Vizag can apply online by visiting their official website.

As Army Recruitment Rally 2021 is set to be held in Vizag, here’s how to apply online:

Stepwise procedure:

#1 Log on to www.joinindianarmy.nic.in and click on the apply/enroll

#2 Register if you are a first time user and log in with your credentials

#3 Read the instructions and continue registration

#4 Fill up the following details to register as a candidate

Personal Details

Education Details

Contact Details

#5 On saving, an OTP will be sent to your registered email ID for verification

#6 On verification, check your correctness while entering the following data

ARO linking with District and Tehsil

Height

Date of Birth

Marital Status

Special Category

#6 Check your eligibility and validate eligible categories

#7 After reading the detailed instructions, apply for the required

#8 Fill in personal details and upload photograph & signature. Save at regular intervals

#9 Fill in the following details

Category

Sports level achieved/sports achievements

NCC qualification

Special category if any

#10 Provide all educational details and upload required documents

#11 On adding education details, a table along with the details will compile to save the given data

#12 An important element of the application is the roll number. Note it down for future reference to track your application.

#13 Check your profile from MY Profile in the dashboard menu

#14 Any queries related to the application can be raised to www.joinindianarmy.gov.in

Indian Army Rally 2021 information desk:

Online Application: 20 June 2021 to 03 August 2021

Admit card: 04 August 2021 to 15 August 2021

Date of Army Rally: 16 August 2021 to 31 August 2021

Place of recruitment: Indira Priya Darshni Stadium, Visakhapatnam