The Indian Army jobs rally is being conducted in 6 districts of Andhra Pradesh, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Vizag, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna. The application process is completely online. Interested applicants who wish to participate in the Indian Army rally 2021 at Vizag can apply online by visiting their official website.
As Army Recruitment Rally 2021 is set to be held in Vizag, here’s how to apply online:
Stepwise procedure:
#1 Log on to www.joinindianarmy.nic.in and click on the apply/enroll
#2 Register if you are a first time user and log in with your credentials
#3 Read the instructions and continue registration
#4 Fill up the following details to register as a candidate
- Personal Details
- Education Details
- Contact Details
#5 On saving, an OTP will be sent to your registered email ID for verification
#6 On verification, check your correctness while entering the following data
- ARO linking with District and Tehsil
- Height
- Date of Birth
- Marital Status
- Special Category
#6 Check your eligibility and validate eligible categories
#7 After reading the detailed instructions, apply for the required
#8 Fill in personal details and upload photograph & signature. Save at regular intervals
#9 Fill in the following details
- Category
- Sports level achieved/sports achievements
- NCC qualification
- Special category if any
#10 Provide all educational details and upload required documents
#11 On adding education details, a table along with the details will compile to save the given data
#12 An important element of the application is the roll number. Note it down for future reference to track your application.
#13 Check your profile from MY Profile in the dashboard menu
#14 Any queries related to the application can be raised to www.joinindianarmy.gov.in
Indian Army Rally 2021 information desk:
Online Application: 20 June 2021 to 03 August 2021
Admit card: 04 August 2021 to 15 August 2021
Date of Army Rally: 16 August 2021 to 31 August 2021
Place of recruitment: Indira Priya Darshni Stadium, Visakhapatnam
