A job fair will be conducted on 5 January 2024 in Visakhapatnam which is set to fill more than 600 vacancies. The fair will be held at the MCC’s District Employment Office in Kancharapalem at 10:00 AM. Renowned companies in and around Vizag will be recruiting for various positions. Interested candidates can register their details at www.ncs.gov.in and attend the job fair on Friday. The available vacancies will offer employment to individuals across different educational qualifications.
The vacancies available on 5 January are:
Yokohama
Positions: Trainee Operator (Females only)
Educational qualifications: Inter, Btech, Any degree pass out between 2019-2023
No. of Vacancies: 200
Age group: 18-24
Salary: 14000 – 25000
Hetero Drugs, Nakkapalli
Position: Junior Chemist
Educational qualifications: Bsc Chemistry
Salary: 24000
Position: Officer
Educational qualifications: Msc Organic Analytical
Salary: 25000
Position: Junior Supervisor
Educational qualifications: Mechanical Diploma
Salary: 19500
Position: Junior Electrician
Educational qualifications: ITI Fitter
Salary: 12500
Total No. of Vacancies: 200
Age group: 18-27
Vedantha Global Corporation
Positions: Business Development Manager
Educational qualifications: Any degree
No. of Vacancies: 20
Age group: 18-38
Salary: 20800-29000
Stride Incorporation
Positions: Business Development Manager
Educational qualifications: Any degree
No. of Vacancies: 20
Age group: 18-35
Salary: 15000-29000
HDFC Life Insurance
Positions: Business Development Manager, Sales Executives FCCP
Educational qualifications: 10th pass, Inter, degree
No. of Vacancies: 15
Age group: 18-35
Salary: 11500-15000
Muthoot Finance
Positions: Intern, Junior relationship executive, Probationary officers
Educational qualifications: degree, MBA, Mcom
No. of Vacancies: 15
Age group: 18-35
Salary: 11500-15000
RAS Technologies
Positions: Software Developers
Educational qualifications: Btech (IT, ECE, CSE, EEE) 2020-2023 pass out
No. of Vacancies: 100
Age group: 21-23
Salary: 25000-30000
Wheels Mart
Positions: Counter Cashier, Sales Executives, Branch In charge
Educational qualifications: 10th pass, Inter, Any degree
No. of Vacancies: 20
Age group: 18-28
Salary: 15000
E Zone Security Solutions
Positions: Senior and Junior Sales executive
Educational qualifications: Any degree
No. of Vacancies: 10
Age group: 18-23
Salary: 15000-25000
Yash Stores
Positions: Sales Executives
Educational qualifications: Inter
No. of Vacancies: 5
Age group: 18-35
Salary: 15000
The District Employability Officer urges the youth of the city to attend this Job fair in Visakhapatnam to avail these opportunities. Interested candidates should be present at the office in Kancharapalem along with their certificates.
Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news updates.
Discussion about this post