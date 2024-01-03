A job fair will be conducted on 5 January 2024 in Visakhapatnam which is set to fill more than 600 vacancies. The fair will be held at the MCC’s District Employment Office in Kancharapalem at 10:00 AM. Renowned companies in and around Vizag will be recruiting for various positions. Interested candidates can register their details at www.ncs.gov.in and attend the job fair on Friday. The available vacancies will offer employment to individuals across different educational qualifications.

The vacancies available on 5 January are:

Yokohama

Positions: Trainee Operator (Females only)

Educational qualifications: Inter, Btech, Any degree pass out between 2019-2023

No. of Vacancies: 200

Age group: 18-24

Salary: 14000 – 25000

Hetero Drugs, Nakkapalli

Position: Junior Chemist

Educational qualifications: Bsc Chemistry

Salary: 24000

Position: Officer

Educational qualifications: Msc Organic Analytical

Salary: 25000

Position: Junior Supervisor

Educational qualifications: Mechanical Diploma

Salary: 19500

Position: Junior Electrician

Educational qualifications: ITI Fitter

Salary: 12500

Total No. of Vacancies: 200

Age group: 18-27

Vedantha Global Corporation

Positions: Business Development Manager

Educational qualifications: Any degree

No. of Vacancies: 20

Age group: 18-38

Salary: 20800-29000

Stride Incorporation

Positions: Business Development Manager

Educational qualifications: Any degree

No. of Vacancies: 20

Age group: 18-35

Salary: 15000-29000

HDFC Life Insurance

Positions: Business Development Manager, Sales Executives FCCP

Educational qualifications: 10th pass, Inter, degree

No. of Vacancies: 15

Age group: 18-35

Salary: 11500-15000

Muthoot Finance

Positions: Intern, Junior relationship executive, Probationary officers

Educational qualifications: degree, MBA, Mcom

No. of Vacancies: 15

Age group: 18-35

Salary: 11500-15000

RAS Technologies

Positions: Software Developers

Educational qualifications: Btech (IT, ECE, CSE, EEE) 2020-2023 pass out

No. of Vacancies: 100

Age group: 21-23

Salary: 25000-30000

Wheels Mart

Positions: Counter Cashier, Sales Executives, Branch In charge

Educational qualifications: 10th pass, Inter, Any degree

No. of Vacancies: 20

Age group: 18-28

Salary: 15000

E Zone Security Solutions

Positions: Senior and Junior Sales executive

Educational qualifications: Any degree

No. of Vacancies: 10

Age group: 18-23

Salary: 15000-25000

Yash Stores

Positions: Sales Executives

Educational qualifications: Inter

No. of Vacancies: 5

Age group: 18-35

Salary: 15000

The District Employability Officer urges the youth of the city to attend this Job fair in Visakhapatnam to avail these opportunities. Interested candidates should be present at the office in Kancharapalem along with their certificates.

