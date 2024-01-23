The Police Commissionerate in Visakhapatnam City is inviting Applications for the 14 posts of Home Guard voluntary service jobs under B Category (Technical and other Trades) @ Rs.710/- as duty allowance per day from the candidates who are natives of Visakhapatnam City only. Both Male and Female candidates may apply for this notification with below-mentioned qualifications.

Essential Qualifications:

Must be native of Visakhapatnam City only.

Age must be between 21 and 50 years only.

Must have completed a Degree or equivalent.

Must have a Driving license (LMV/HMV) with experience.

Should have satisfactory character and antecedents.

Should be medically fit

Desirable Qualifications:

BCA/MBA/BSc (Computers)/B.Tech (Computers) or Skills (Additional Marks will be given to the above preferences). Any IT skills will be preferred.

Applications with bio-data shall be submitted at the Inward section of the Police Commissioner Office, Suryabagh, Visakhapatnam City through Hard / Soft copies (mail address: [email protected]) Applicants shall note that practical test on IT Skills and Driving skills will be conducted at Police Stadium, Suryabagh, Visakhapatnam City. The candidates should complete 800 Mtrs run within 200 Sec for men, within 300 Sec for women.

Recruitment schedule:

The last date for submission of the Application for the Home guard jobs in Visakhapatnam is 30.01.2024. Certificate verification and examination will be conducted on 3 and 4 February.

The applicants shall bring original or certified Xerox copies of certificates of (i) Educational qualifications (Degree or any equivalent), (ii) Caste (iii) Light/Heavy Motor Vehicle License and (iv) Computer qualification certificates (v) Visakhapatnam Nativity Certificate at the time of scrutiny of the applications.

