Tickets for India West Indies 2nd ODI to be available offline from 13 December: Visakhapatnam is all set to host another encounter between India and West Indies on 18 December 2019. After sealing the T20I Series 2-1, India would like to keep the momentum going into the ODI series. The last time these two teams locked horns, at this venue, the match ended in a high-scoring tie with both teams posting 321 runs.

This day & night match will begin at 13:30 hours (or 1:30 pm) local time at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Historically, this ground has been a high-scoring venue with the average first innings score being 283 runs. Though of late, the spinners have found some purchase on this pitch. In the eight ODIs played at this cricket ground, five have been won by the teams bowling first. Both teams are pretty even on the head-to-head count, with West Indies having a slim lead.

Shikhar Dhawan’s injury has given Mayank Agarwal an opportunity of getting drafted into the ODI squad. Additionally, Kedar Jadhav is also making a comeback.

The city of Vizag happens to be a happy hunting venue for skipper Virat Kohli, who has scored 556 runs here in 5 games at a whopping average of 139 runs. This includes 3 centuries and 2 fifties. The last time he was here, he cracked a fiery 157 not out on the way to 10,000 ODI runs. With the red-hot form, he is in currently; Virat could be expected to come to the party in this game as well.

Offline tickets for the match between India and West Indies in Visakhapatnam will be available from 13th December 2019 onwards, 11 am to 6 pm. The price categories are Rs. 500, Rs. 1,200, Rs. 1,600, Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 4,000. The sales will take place at the following centers:

Gate no. 17, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Indira Priyadarshini Municipal Stadium Drunken Monkey, Asilmetta Fresh Choice, Siripuram Wok Republic, Balaji Nagar

Tickets for the match are available online too.