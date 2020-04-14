Incoming number of patients across isolation wards in Vizag recede

The coronavirus situation in Visakhapatnam seems to be slowly improving with incoming number of patients, across isolation wards in Vizag, receding. The State Government media bulletin has reported that two women, aged 46 and 20, have recovered from the virus. Both are residents of Thagarapuvalasa area of Vizag and were discharged from the hospital on 13 April, 2020. The women were in contact with patient 7, who tested positive to coronavirus on his return from UK, stated the official statement. They were taken into quarantine on 28 March 2020, and have recovered after the treatment that lasted over two weeks. Till now, six patients have been discharged, while fourteen patients are still undergoing treatment at isolation wards in Vizag.If this positive trend continues, Visakhapatnam could slowly be on its way back to normalcy,

In other good news, 193 coronavirus patients tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday alone in Visakhapatnam. All of them, who were admitted on account of exhibiting symptoms of the virus, were discharged immediately. 89 more people are awaiting their reports.

In his address to the nation, on 14 April 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made one important promise. He stated that areas or localities, which show positive progress through the course of the lockdown, will be granted a conditional concession to resume essential activities.

PM Modi also appealed to all citizens to follow the health guidelines prescribed by the Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy). The guidelines that focus on boosting immunity are as follows:

1. Consume warm water through the day

2. Consume Chawanprash, turmeric, garlic, cumin and coriander as part of the daily diet

3. Drink herbal teas and turmeric milk

4. Practise yoga and meditation for thirty minutes every day.