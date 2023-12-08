The heavy rainfall caused in Vizag due to Cyclone Michaung has had severe impact on the day-to-day lives of the citizens. There has been an increase in mosquito breeding, as a result of the rainfall, leading to the possibility of seasonal diseases. GVMC Commissioner, Saikanth Varma IAS, has instructed authorities to undertake mosquito control measures in the city.

The excessive rainfall caused by Cyclone Michaung has resulted in the accumulation of stagnant water in many areas of the city. Officials have highlighted the need for maintaining cleanliness without stagnant water in every household. They advised the emptying and cleaning of water tanks, and other water containers, while checking for stagnant water on rooftops.

Due to the increased chances of mosquito breeding in clean water, it’s advised to empty water tanks once every three days. The authorities have also asked the residents and workers to ensure proper lids on water containers, regularly clean puddles on roads, and maintain clean drains. Civic Body officials have also advised the Secretariat to initiate control measures like bleaching and fogging in every locality. Residents are advised to consume boiled water and take necessary precautions for health due to the possibility of water contamination caused by the heavy rains. The Commissioner has informed the public to observe Dry Day every Friday as a precautionary measure.

The Cyclone Michaung has also had its impact on the crop cultivation and availability of produce in Vizag and Anakapalli districts. Rythu Bazaar’s in the city are in undersupply of vegetables than normal due to which the prices of vegetables have been increased. The heavy rainfall on 4 and 5 December in the state has severely impacted the yielding of many crops. Vegetables like cauliflower, ivy gourd, ridge gourd have been in huge demand but the lack of supply left the citizens unsatisfied.

Transportation and sourcing of vegetables from various states like Odisha and West Bengal have been halted due to the cyclone. The estate officer of Seethammadhara Rythu Bazaar has stated that they usually sell around 500 quintals daily, but they have received only 350 quintals on the day.

