Several flights are cancelled on account of Cyclone Michaung going strong in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Indigo has cancelled all its flights from Visakhapatnam to ensure the safety of the passengers. Two flights from Vizag to Chennai, one flight to Hyderabad and one flight to Vijayawada are cancelled. Indigo has also cancelled its operations in Tamil Nadu, two flights to and from Chennai and Coimbatore have been cancelled. Many aircrafts have been diverted from Chennai Airport to Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore, to avoid the cyclone.

Visakhapatnam Airport Director has stated that 23 flights have been cancelled to and from Visakhapatnam because of the cyclone. He also stated that the airport will be operated for 24hrs to assist in any emergency situations. It maybe recalled that the Visakhapatnam airport has temporarily closed the runway in night hours from 21:00hrs to 08:00hrs. The runway resurfacing project has started on 15 November 2023 prompting the airport to close the runway at nights till 1 April 2024.

Additionally, Pune airport has also cancelled all flights to and from Pune to Visakhapatnam and Chennai, on 5 December 2023 due to Cyclone Michaung. The cyclone is now travelling the coast of Bapatla district, and is said to be moving Northwestwards at a speed of 90-100 KMPH. Several trains in the region have also been cancelled or diverted due to safety reasons.

