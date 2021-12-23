IMDb (Internet Movie Database) is every movie buff’s go-to reference when it comes to checking out whether a movie is worth watching or not. Many people follow this more than the reviews they hear from friends or family. For any film-maker, getting a great ranking on IMDb is almost like bagging an Oscar, or any such prominent award, but on a digital stage. Yo! Vizag puts together the list of the top 10 Indian movies streaming across various OTT (Over The Top) channels. To make it easier for you, we have segmented this list as per the OTT channel the particular movie is running on while mentioning its rating as well. So read ahead and see if any of your favourite ones have made it to the top IMDb rated Indian movies list of 2021.

Top IMDb rated Indian movies on Amazon Prime Video

#1 Shershaah

Shershaah is the Hindi biopic of soldier Vikram Batra who contributed to India’s victory in the Kargil war of 1999. This movie was released on 15 August 2021 on the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence Day. Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, in lead roles, this film is a mix of emotions.

IMDb Rating: 8.7

#2 Jai Bhim

Jai Bhim is a Tamil crime drama story starring Suriya and Lijomol Jose in lead roles. This movie is inspired by a true story. The whole plot revolves around a human rights lawyer trying to rescue a tribal man who is arrested in a theft case. This film has also been dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

IMDb Rating: 9.5

#3 Sardar Udham

Sardar Udham is a Hindi movie based on the life story of the Indian freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer. This was done in order to take revenge for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre which took place in Amritsar. Vicky Kaushal portrays the role of Sardar Udham. Even though this is a Hindi movie, a good part of the movie is carried with English dialogues.

IMDb Rating: 8.8

#4 Karnan

Karnan is a Tamil fictional action drama, starring Dhanush in the lead role, based on the caste violence in a small Tamil Nadu village. The whole plot revolves around a youth who fights for the rights of the villagers.

IMDb Rating: 8.2

#5 Drushyam 2

Drushyam 2, is a remake of the Malayalam movie Drishyam 2. It is the sequel to Drushyam. This film stars Venkatesh and Meena in lead roles. The whole plot revolves around a murder investigation that had taken place six years prior. Rambabu (portrayed by Venkatesh) refuses to disclose the details of the murder of Varun (who was murdered in the prequel).

IMDb Rating: 8.4

Top IMDb rated Indian movies on Netflix

#1 Mimi

Mimi is a Hindi drama film starring Kriti Sanon in the lead role and Pankaj Tripathi in the supporting role. The whole plot revolves around a surrogate mother who refuses to abort her unborn child despite knowing that the baby has Down syndrome. This movie, which was directed by Laxman Utekar, takes us through a number of emotions and turmoils.

IMDb Rating: 8.0

#2 Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi is a Hindi action crime thriller directed by Rohit Shetty. This movie stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The whole plot revolves around the chief of an anti-terrorist squad, who teams up with police officials, to stop a terrorist group planning to destroy Mumbai city.

IMDb Rating: 6.5

#3 Haseen Dillruba

Haseen Dillruba is a Hindi romantic mystery starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. The whole plot revolves around a housewife( portrayed by Taapsee Pannu), and her ex-lover (Harshvardhan Rane), after a sudden explosion in her house kills her husband (Vikrant Massey).

IMDb Rating: 6.9

Top IMDb rated Indian movies on Disney+ Hotstar

#1 Shiddat

Shiddat is a Hindi romantic love story directed by Kunal Deshmukh. The whole plot revolves around two parallel love stories. One of a serious husband and the other of an enamoured boy chasing after the love of his life. This film stars Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in prominent roles.

IMDb Rating: 8.0

ZEE5

#1 Master

Master is an action thriller starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The whole plot revolves around an alcoholic professor, who meets a ruthless gangster in jail. This gangster uses children for his criminal activities. This film has released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

IMDb Rating: 7.8